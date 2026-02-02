NMDPRA has published a public notice regarding recruitment into the agency

The authority warned Nigerians not to pay money for non-existent job offers

It advised Nigerians to rely only on its official website and verified social media channels for information

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has warned Nigerians against fraudulent recruitment schemes being carried out in its name, stressing that it is not currently conducting any employment exercise.

According to a public notice issued by the authority and signed by the director of public affairs, George Ene-Ita, some individuals are allegedly targeting young and economically vulnerable Nigerians with fake job offers and forged letters of employment.

The authority said these individuals falsely claim to be recruiting on behalf of NMDPRA and, in the process, demand large sums of money from unsuspecting members of the public for non-existent positions.

NMDPRA says it is not recruiting

NMDPRA stated that it is not recruiting at any level and is not carrying out any form of employment exercise at this time. The agency added that any future recruitment would be conducted strictly in line with the rules and procedures governing employment in the Nigerian public service.

“We wish to use this opportunity to state categorically that the NMDPRA is NOT conducting any recruitment exercise currently. Neither is the Agency undertaking any kind of employment into its services at any level,” the notice read.

The regulator urged Nigerians to disregard such claims, describing them as attempts to defraud the public and damage the credibility of the authority.

It also advised the public to rely only on its official communication channels for accurate and up-to-date information on its activities, including its website and verified social media platforms.

"We further advise that for current and up-to-date information regarding all our corporate activities, kindly refer to our official website: www.nmdpra.gov.ng as well as all our verified online social media outlets (i.e. Facebook, Linked and Instagram) for authentic information, it added"

Scammers using fake govt recruitments

The trend of fake recruitments into government agencies and parastatals has been growing in recent times, while the perpetrators often go unpunished.

Last month, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) issued a disclaimer disowning a viral “photoshopped and misleading” recruitment notice.

The Service urged applicants to rely only on verified official channels for recruitment information and cautioned the public against scams.

Earlier, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) warned against fake recruitment notices circulating online, stating that official recruitment updates will only be shared on CDCFIB's verified channels.

The board also warned that no dates announced for physical screening for the 2025 recruitment exercise as of December 31, 2025.

Police Service Commission warns against fake recruitment portal

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Police Service Commission (PSC) alerted the public over false recruitment information spreading across social media platforms and unofficial websites.

The misleading publications claimed that the commission had opened a portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission stated categorically that no recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force was currently ongoing, and urged the public to disregard the “fake” notice.

