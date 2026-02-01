Nigeria’s Defence Minister, General Christopher Musa (rtd), pledged that families of officers indicted in the alleged coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu’s government would not be abandoned

He confirmed that the accused officers would face a military court-martial but stressed that their dependents would continue to receive government support

The Defence Headquarters recently confirmed the arrest of 16 officers and civilians linked to the plot, with trials expected to begin soon

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), said the Federal Government would ensure that families of military officers indicted in the alleged coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu’s administration were not abandoned.

Speaking in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT World, Musa explained that while the accused officers would face trial through a military court-martial, their dependents would continue to receive government support.

Defence Minister assures families of indicted officers receive fair treatment amid coup plot allegations. Photo credit: DHQ Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

“Everybody knows the repercussions when you take such actions, so I am sure they have made up their minds,” Musa stated.

“They must have considered their families, but the truth is that even at the top levels of the armed forces, the government is ensuring that their families are treated fairly.”

Court-martial proceedings to begin

The Defence Minister confirmed that the officers linked to the alleged plot would undergo court-martial proceedings in line with military law. He stressed that the process would be transparent and allow the accused to defend themselves.

“The announcement just came out, so they are going to face court-martial as usual. The court-martial will be free and fair; they will be allowed to get their own counsels to defend them,” Musa said.

He added that the welfare of the officers’ families remained a priority.

“The family members are not left alone. The government is also making sure that at least they are taken care of. The wives and children need to be looked after,” he noted.

Arrests confirmed after initial denial

His comments followed the Defence Headquarters’ confirmation that 16 military officers and other civilians had been arrested in connection with the attempted coup. This came after the military initially denied reports in October 2025 that officers had been detained.

At the time, the then Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, dismissed the reports as an attempt to create tension and distrust among Nigerians. He described the matter as a disciplinary issue handled internally.

“The ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism are maintained within the ranks. An investigative panel has been duly constituted, and its findings will be made public,” Gusau said.

Findings point to plotting allegations

Providing an update on Monday, the new Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, confirmed that a comprehensive investigation had been conducted in line with military procedures.

He explained that the findings showed some of the officers had cases to answer over allegations of plotting to overthrow the government. The report had now been forwarded to the appropriate superior authority.

Barring any change, the suspects are expected to face trial before a military tribunal in the coming days.

Defence Headquarters confirms arrest of 16 officers and civilians linked to coup plot investigation. Photo credit: DHQ Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Families of detained military officers over alleged coup plot speak

Legit.ng earlier reported that family members of the 16 detained military officers accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu were reported to have appealed to the Presidency and other authorities for leniency.

Daily Trust learnt that the families had reached out to top political and government figures at the seat of power, urging the president to temper justice with mercy.

Source: Legit.ng