Senator Abdulaziz Yari, over the weekend, received a prestigious leadership award from the All African Students Union in Accra

Yari was celebrated for significant contributions to humanitarian efforts and political development in Africa

In his remarks, the Nigerian senator highlighted President Tinubu's positive reforms as a guiding model for African leaders

Accra, Ghana - The All African Students Union (ASSU) has awarded former Zamfara state governor, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, with a distinguished Award in Leadership and Services.

Legit.ng gathers that the award was presented during the inauguration of the president of the union, Comrade Osisiogu Osikenyi, in an elaborate ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs auditorium in Accra, Ghana, over the weekend.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari receives a prestigious leadership award in Accra. Photo credit: Senator Abdulaziz Yari

Source: UGC

Why was Senator Yari awarded?

A statement released on Sunday, February 1, said the award highlighted the achievements of Senator Yari during his tenure as Zamfara state governor, chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), and now a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the statement, Abdulaziz Yari is being celebrated across Africa as an icon of modern Nigeria, using his contributions towards Humanitarian activities, political development and critical infrastructural improvement as a base for African leadership and mentorship series.

The award was presented by the African students union leaders led by the President, Comrade Osisiogu Osikenyi from Nigeria, the deputy president, Maravilha Kapaia from Angola, Vice President North Africa, Jaber Maataovi from Morroco and the Secretary General of the AASU, Divine Edem Kwadzodeh from Ghana.

Other recipients of the Award include the President, Republic of Ghana, Mr John D Mahma, Dr Muhammad Ibn Chambers, Secretary General, Pan African Women Organisation (PAWO), Dr Grace Majoro Kabayo from Uganda, Managing Director, Rokel Commercial Bank, Sierra Leon, Dr Walton E. Gilpin and other distinguished personalities from across the African continent.

Ghana award: Senator Yari speaks

Speaking at the event, Senator Yari, who was represented by Hon. Garba Mohammed Gololo, appreciated the All African Students Union for the recognition and honour done to him and the entire Nigerians.

In his remarks, Gololo said Senator Yari's life is about service to humanity, adding that service to people should always be above self.

The Nigerian Senate committee chairman on water resources encouraged African leaders to work together for the interest of the continent.

Tinubu is doing well in Nigeria - Yari

In his speech read by Gololo, Senator Yari told the gathering that "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria is doing well and leading the Country to prosperity."

He advised other African leaders to emulate President Tinubu's economic reform policy and the war against terrorism.

"I believe that with leaders like Tinubu, Africa is indeed blessed," he added.\

Senator Abdulaziz Yari praises President Tinubu's impactful reform. Photo credit: Senator Abdulaziz Yari

Source: UGC

Sanwo-Olu nominated for Face of Africa Leadership Awards

In a related development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has accepted his nomination for the Face of Africa Leadership Awards.

The awards’ convener, Otunba Femi Salako, said the international platform recognises African leaders whose governance records demonstrate impact, innovation, and people-centred development.

The organisers explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu was nominated in recognition of his administration’s reforms in infrastructure, transportation, education, and healthcare.

Source: Legit.ng