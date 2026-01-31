Alhaji Aminu Babba Danagundi had ruled out any political consensus capable of removing Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano

The Kano chief had insisted that the emirate dispute was properly before the Supreme Court and could only be resolved through judicial pronouncement

Danagundi had maintained that his legal challenge focused on due process and fundamental rights affected by the repeal of the emirate law

A leading Kano traditional title holder, Alhaji Aminu Babba Danagundi, has dismissed suggestions that political realignment could end the Kano Emirate dispute and insisted that no agreement can lawfully remove Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano emirate, spoke amid growing speculation that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s recent alignment with the All Progressives Congress might pave the way for a political settlement.

No political consensus could remove Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano chief claims. Photo: AbbaKabirYusuf, AMinuBayero

Source: Facebook

He maintained that the matter had moved beyond informal negotiations and now rested with the Supreme Court.

Emirate crisis now before court

According to Danagundi, the legal process remains the only legitimate path to resolving the standoff.

He said:

“As far as I know, we are in court, and the matter is now before the Supreme Court. We are waiting for the Supreme Court to give its judgment.”

He added that he was unaware of any consensus initiative or who would be responsible for initiating such a move.

He rejected claims that political consensus could lead to the exit of the Bayero family from the throne, declaring:

“What I know clearly is that there is no consensus that would remove the Ado Bayero family or Aminu Ado Bayero from being the Emir of Kano.”

Fear has risen over a possible new stance by Kano government after Yusuf's defection to the APC. Photo:SanusiLamido, AdoBayero

Source: Facebook

No room for out-of-court deal - Kano chief

Danagundi also played down the possibility of an out-of-court settlement, describing such assumptions as unrealistic.

He argued that the long service record of the late Emir Ado Bayero justified succession within the family.

“Ado Bayero served for over 50 years as Emir of Kano. Throughout that period, he committed no offence. He did nothing wrong,” he said.

He added that, in his view, the succession should not pass to another lineage.

Explaining the substance of his case, Danagundi said his challenge was focused on the procedure adopted by the Kano State Government in repealing the existing emirate law and replacing it.

He stated that his action was not about removing an emir but about compliance with due process.

Responding to arguments that emirate disputes fall under chieftaincy matters, Danagundi said his suit was anchored on fundamental rights. He explained that the new law affected him personally and led to his removal from office, which he considered a violation of his constitutional rights.

On how the crisis would eventually end, Danagundi said he could not predict the outcome. He noted that the final decision now lay with the Supreme Court and expressed readiness to abide by its judgment.

Kwankwaso supports Emir Sanusi

Legit.ng earlier reported that tension is rising in Kano following fresh directives by former Governor and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who openly backs the reinstated Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

Furthermore, he instructed his supporters to recognise only him as the legitimate traditional ruler, a move that has triggered sharp reactions from the camp of the deposed emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

Source: Legit.ng