Principal witness Ahmad Rabiu was arrested at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport while attempting to travel to Abuja

The arrest occurred weeks after Rabiu alleged threats to his life over his decision to testify in the Ganduje port ownership case

Prosecutors accused the move of being an attempt to intimidate witnesses and interfere with the ongoing trial

Kano, Kano state - A principal witness in the multi-billion-naira port ownership dispute involving a former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, raising fresh concerns over alleged interference in the high-profile case.

Arrest at airport sparks concern

The witness, Ahmad Rabiu, was arrested on Wednesday by plainclothes officers of the Kano state Police Command while preparing to board an Air Peace flight to Abuja.

Confirming the arrest, Mr Rabiu’s aide, Hanif Umar, said his principal was intercepted at the departure lounge and prevented from travelling.

“They stopped him while he was boarding the aircraft and immediately cancelled his flight. No clear reason was given at the point of arrest," Mr Umar said.

Rabiu was reportedly in the company of Aminu Dabo, a prominent Kano politician and former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), at the time of the incident.

Witness had earlier reported threats

The arrest comes weeks after Mr Rabiu alleged that his life had been threatened following his decision to testify before the Kano State High Court in the criminal case instituted by the Kano State Government over the ownership of Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.

In a statement previously submitted to his lawyers, Rabiu said the threats intensified after he agreed to appear as a prosecution witness.

Ganduje, others face multiple charges

Ganduje and several co-defendants are facing a 10-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, breach of trust, abuse of office, and conflict of interest.

Other defendants include his aide, Abubakar Bawuro; his lawyer, Adamu Aliyu-Sanda; and the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired to fraudulently transfer 80 per cent of the shares of Dala Inland Dry Port, including Kano state’s 20 per cent equity, to a private company operating under the fictitious name City Green Enterprise.

Objection raised over court processes

On 14 January, Mr Ganduje filed a preliminary objection before State High Court No. 2, sitting at the Audu Bako Secretariat Complex, challenging the validity of the substituted service of court processes on him, Vanguard reported.

Represented by A.S. Gadanya, SAN, the former governor argued that the order for substituted service was invalid, a nullity, and ultra vires the powers of the court.

Defence counsel also opposed the state government’s application seeking Ganduje’s arrest for failure to appear in court.

Presiding judge, Yusuf Ubale, granted the request to hear the preliminary objections and adjourned the matter until 23 February.

Prosecution alleges attempt to tamper with case

Reacting to Mr Rabiu’s arrest, the state prosecutor, Muhuyi Magaji, described the development as an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

“This arrest is clearly aimed at tampering with the case and intimidating a key witness,” Mr Magaji said.

He added that the prosecution had lined up several witnesses, including government officials who were allegedly coerced into signing documents that enabled the disputed transfer of shares and public funds, Premium Times reported.

Alleged diversion of public funds detailed

According to the prosecution, over ₦4.49 billion in Kano State funds was allegedly diverted to finance infrastructure projects at the dry port, including a double-carriageway, electricity installations, and perimeter fencing.

The state government claimed these projects were executed for the personal and family benefit of the defendants, in violation of financial and constitutional regulations.

Background to the dispute

Investigations previously revealed that Kano State’s 20 per cent stake in the Dala Inland Dry Port was secretly transferred to private ownership, effectively ending the state’s shareholding in the project.

The transfer allegedly made Mr Ganduje’s children and his aide, Mr Bawuro, directors and shareholders in the company, after which a contract worth more than ₦4 billion was awarded for infrastructure development at the port.

The case continues to attract national attention as proceedings resume later this month.

