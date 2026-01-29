Parliamentary data showed that Benjamin Kalu led bill sponsorship in the House of Representatives with 85 bills during the first year of the 10th National Assembly

Lawmakers from the South-East accounted for over 60 per cent of all bills sponsored by the top 10 legislators nationwide

Analysts noted that the ranking measured legislative initiative only and did not reflect whether the sponsored bills were eventually passed

FCT, Abuja - Fresh parliamentary data have revealed the lawmakers who sponsored the highest number of bills in Nigeria’s House of Representatives between mid-2023 and mid-2024, covering the first legislative year of the 10th National Assembly.

The ranking, compiled from parliamentary records, focuses strictly on bill sponsorship, not on whether the proposed laws were eventually passed.

Full List of Lawmakers Who Sponsored Highest Bills in House of Representatives Between 2023 to 2024

Source: Facebook

Kalu Benjamin tops bill sponsorship chart

Leading the list is Benjamin Kalu, representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, who sponsored 85 bills, far ahead of his colleagues.

Kalu’s tally places him at number one nationwide and makes him the most prolific bill sponsor in the House during the period under review.

A legislative analyst familiar with the data said,

“The scale of Kalu’s bill sponsorship is unprecedented within a single legislative year and reflects an aggressive legislative agenda.”

Lawmakers with highest number of sponsored bills

The top 10 lawmakers and the number of bills they sponsored are as follows:

Benjamin Kalu (Abia, South-East) — 85 bills Saidu Abdullahi (Niger, North-Central) — 26 bills Francis Waive (Delta, South-South) — 24 bills Miriam Onuoha (Imo, South-East) — 23 bills Paschal Agbodike (Anambra, South-East) — 23 bills Manu Soro (Bauchi, North-East) — 23 bills Yusuf Gagdi (Plateau, North-Central) — 22 bills Oluwole Oke (Osun, South-West) — 21 bills Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna, North-West) — 21 bills Paul Nnamchi (Enugu, South-East) — 19 bills

South-East dominates top 10 ranking

An analysis of the list shows a strong South-East presence, with lawmakers from the zone accounting for over 60 per cent of all bills sponsored by the top 10 legislators.

Political observers say the figures highlight an unusually high level of legislative activism from the region.

According to a parliamentary monitoring group, “The South-East’s dominance on the list reflects a deliberate push by its lawmakers to shape national legislation through volume and visibility.”

Bill sponsorship does not guarantee passage

Experts have cautioned that sponsoring a bill does not automatically translate into it becoming law.

A senior legislative aide explained,

“This ranking measures legislative initiative, not legislative success. Bills must still pass through committee scrutiny, public hearings, and concurrence by both chambers before presidential assent.”

First year of 10th Assembly under review

The data cover the period from June 2023 to June 2024, marking the first full legislative year of the 10th National Assembly.

Parliamentary watchers note that the figures provide early insight into lawmaking patterns and regional participation in Nigeria’s current legislature, as lawmakers settle into their roles and legislative priorities continue to evolve.

Stats that may be created in southwest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in recent times, members of the National Assembly have proposed the creation of several new states in Nigeria. Currently, Nigeria is a federal republic composed of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

These states are organised into six geopolitical zones, Southwest, North-Central, North-East, North-West, South-East, and South-South, for administrative purposes. Each state has its own governor, assembly, and administrative structure, and plays a vital role in governance, including providing basic amenities, maintaining security, developing infrastructure, and promoting economic growth within its territory.

Source: Legit.ng