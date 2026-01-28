A prominent Lagos royal family member and boardroom genius, Otunba Adekunle Ojora, who also doubled as the Otunba of Lagos and Lisa of Ife, has reportedly died.

His death was announced in a statement by the family, where it was confirmed that the patriarch and revered traditional leader had his last breath in the early hours of Wednesday, January 28.

The popular Ojora family in Lagos has announced the death of Otunba Adekunle Ojora Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

The late Otunba Ojora was born on June 13, 1932. He remained a popular figure in the Lagos royal, traditional and cultural affairs. He was widely respected for his wisdom, lineage and service to society.

Some of the titles he held include Chief Olori Omoba of Lagos; Olori-ebi of the Ojora Royal Family; Head of the Ojora Royal Family; Head of the Oba Ologunkutere and Oba Adele Ajosun Royal Family; Otunba of Lagos; Head of the Aiyeomosan Chieftaincy Family of Lagos; and Lisa of Ife.

During his lifetime, the late title holder was instrumental in the preservation of Yoruba cultural heritage, the unity of Lagos chieftaincy families and royal traditions.

The Otunba is survived by children, grandchildren and a wide extended family. He was the father of Toyin Ojora-Saraki, the wife of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Many Nigerians have mourned the demise of the Lagos monarch. Below are some of their comments.

Mohd Bashir Abdulyekeen wrote:

"Though Baba is aged and we thank God for a life well lived, his passing will certainly be painful as he's a family pillar and support. With total submission to God, I join Y.E, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to condole with the family, friends, and associates of the Ojoras. Baba will be missed."

Baba Idris prayed for the Saraki's family:

"May God grant Your Excellency the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss."

Adeyemi Ishola wrote a tribute to the deceased:

"My deepest condolences to @ToyinSaraki, the entire Ojora family, and my leader, Dr. @bukolasaraki, on the passing of our beloved Papa. A truly dignified life well lived. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and give the family the strength to bear this great loss. Ameen."

Oniyere prayed for Allah's mercy on his grave:

"May he receive Allah's mercy as he returned to his creator. May God grant you and your families the fortitude to bear the loss."

Ola Saheed Agbaka extended his condolences to the family:

"My condolences, sir. May Allah grant him eternal rest"

You can read more condolence comments on X here:

Source: Legit.ng