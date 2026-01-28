Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide , responds to the trial of Omoyele Sowore amidst claims of his past statements on President Bola Tinubu

Omokri, an ambassador-designate, clarifies that he retracted allegations against Tinubu, acknowledging their inaccuracy in public statements

Nigerians' reactions to the development highlight the complex political landscape and shifting loyalties within Nigerian politics

Reno Omokri, the former presidential aide, has reacted to the position made at the ongoing trial of the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, following the questions raised by the defence lawyer to challenge his clearance by the Department of State Service (DSS) in his earlier remarks against President Bola Tinubu.

Omokri, who was recently appointed as an ambassador-designate by President Tinubu, in a statement on Wednesday, January 28, in a statement, addressed Sowore's claim in court through his counsel, Abubakar Marshal, during the hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, January 27.

The issue started during the hearing when the lawyer to Sowore confronted the secret police, asking why Omokri was cleared for an ambassadorial appointment, despite his previous comments, where he alleged that Tinubu was a "drug lord" on a national television.

Speaking on the claim, Omokri said he did not deny the remarks in the past, but he had discovered that his position was untrue and had publicly withdrawn the statement. His statement reads in part:

“Subsequent to making those statements, I discovered that they were not, in fact, true, and I publicly withdrew them in writing and on video at various times and through multiple platforms.”

Tinubu vs Sowore: Reactions trail Omokri's clarification

Nigerians have started reacting to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

Berkins commended the influence of President Tinubu:

"For me, it's the influence of President Tinubu that leaves me in awe. How many people have defected from their various parties, switched loyalties and rallied to his course across the various political factions? I recall seeing a post of Mr Reno where he even mocked PBATs for having wet trousers, or what was it again? And other stuffs but today, the case is different. Smiles."

Taiwo Danjuma said Omokri can't withdraw his statement against Tinubu:

"Words are not birds - you don’t release them and whistle them back home. Once spoken, they harden into record, migrate into history, and outlive apologies. Nigerians will not reread your retractions with the same weight as your first declarations; ink remembers louder than remorse. Some truths can be corrected, but spoken damage cannot be “unsaid.”"

Brigante faulted Sowore's claim:

"His attempt to drag you into the matter is weak and portrays him for who he is - a coward. Surely he will get what he deserves. It's good that you've again put this out here, you know the regular trolls will pounce on this post, but you kuku get DT skin, nothing do you boss!"

Chinida wrote on Omokri's political strategy:

"You were a perfect example of using every means towards an end (politics). Your level of political participation needs to be studied and documented (not a compliment anyway). Sellah."

Police rearrest Sowore in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police have reportedly re-arrested 2023 presidential candidate of the AAC, Omoyele Sowore, shortly after being granted bail by the Abuja Magistrate's court.

The report indicated that Sowore's re-arrest was in connection with another case, and he was expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore was arraigned and granted bail along with other protesters who were calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

