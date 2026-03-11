The federal government has assured Nigerians stranded in Qatar and other Middle East countries that evacuation would begin once airspace became safe

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians stranded in Qatar and across the Middle East that they will be evacuated once regional airspace becomes safe for flights.

The reassurance came in response to social media pleas from citizens stuck abroad due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and United States that has disrupted commercial travel in the region.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, responded to a request for help by Nigerians in Doha, saying evacuation plans hinge on when the skies are declared safe for flights again.

She acknowledged the volatile situation and explained that ongoing strikes have forced closures of airspace over parts of the Gulf, preventing immediate repatriation.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that one flight from the Etihad Airways hub in the United Arab Emirates recently reached Lagos just before a renewed closure of the skies, TheCable reported.

The government’s crisis response team remains on standby to organise evacuation once authorities clear air corridors for travel.

She urged Nigerians in affected countries to stay in contact with the commission’s emergency lines and maintain communication with embassy officials while waiting for improvements in the security situation.

Regional flight restrictions were imposed after missile exchanges and military activity forced several Gulf states to suspend air travel, leaving many foreign nationals, including Nigerians, unable to leave.

Aviation authorities will need assurances of safety before wider repatriation flights can resume.

