Edo State plans to launch a state-owned airline from Benin Airport to boost economic growth

Discussions with South African investors aim to supply aircraft for the airline's operations

Minister Keyamo establishes a technical committee to expedite approvals and regulatory compliance

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has set up a technical committee to fast-track the proposed launch of a state-owned airline by the Edo State Government.

This followed the announcement by Governor Monday Okpebholo that the state is in discussions with South African investors to establish an indigenous airline that would operate from the Benin Airport.

Edo State plans to launch a state-owned airline operating from Benin Airport. Photo: Festus Keyamo

Source: Getty Images

Okpebholo disclosed the plan during a visit to the minister in Abuja, where he led members of his cabinet to seek federal support for the project.

According to a statement by Tunde Moshood, special adviser on media and communications to the minister, discussions at the meeting centred on the “immediate activation” of a homegrown airline to drive Edo State’s economic growth.

Governor Okpebolo says aviation critical to economic revival

The governor described aviation as a critical catalyst for investment inflow, job creation, and economic revival in the state, stressing the urgency of operationalising the airline.

“If I have my way, I want this airline to kick off immediately — like tomorrow, even before the election. Edo State needs a strong aviation presence to open up our economy and reposition Benin as a major hub,” Okpebholo was quoted saying.

He added that the state was exploring multiple partnership options, including talks with South African investors who have expressed willingness to provide aircraft for the airline’s take-off.

Minister Keyamo says Benin Airport will be ready soon

Responding, Keyamo welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and visionary. He disclosed that the aviation ministry had also been engaging potential investors who had shown interest in the commercial viability of the Benin Airport.

The minister recalled the historical role of the airport, noting that it once served as a major aviation hub during the era of the now-defunct Okada Air.

To accelerate the process, the minister announced the establishment of a technical committee to handle regulatory compliance, coordination, and operational planning.

He asked the Edo State Government to nominate a focal person to work directly with the Director of Air Transport Management at the ministry.

“With proper collaboration, Benin Airport should be fully operational between the first and second quarters of this year”, Keyamo said.

The ministry said the move aligns with the federal government’s broader aviation reform agenda aimed at strengthening regional air connectivity, promoting indigenous airlines, and supporting state-led aviation initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope programme.

Benin Airport is expected to regain hub status between Q1 and Q2 2026. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

FG hands over airport management to private company

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has signed a concession agreement for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu as part of efforts to modernise Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Friday, following the formal signing of the agreement with Aero Alliance, the selected concessionaire.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Keyamo, said the agreement marked the conclusion of a long and transparent process that began several years ago and received Federal Executive Council approval on July 31, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng