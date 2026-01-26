The Knights of St. John International has expelled a member for publicly renouncing Christianity over late Ifeanyi Ubah's legacy

The expulsion was based on constitutional and canonical grounds, citing apostasy and conduct unbecoming of a knight.

The member has been stripped of all privileges, uniforms, insignia, and rights, reinforcing adherence to Church authority

The Ancient and Noble Order, Knights of St. John International, Assumption Commandery 511, Nnewi, has expelled Sir James Okoye, aka Ebube Anaedo. He took the drastic step of renouncing Christianity in protest over the church’s alleged failure to recognise the contributions of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to the cathedral’s construction.

Sir James Okoye expelled after leaving church in protest of late senator’s legacy. Photo: X/IgboHistoFacts

Source: UGC

On Wednesday, January 14, during the dedication of Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, Nnewi, Sir James Okoye (Ebube Anaedo), a member of the Knights of Saint John International, renounced his Christian faith. He protested, saying the diocese should have observed a minute of silence, invited his family, eulogised him, or erected a statue. Calling it “politics taken too far,” his actions quickly went viral on social media.

Consequently, the Order of St. John International expelled the knight after allegedly failing to explain to a panel raised by the knighthood why he took the action, which the Order interpreted as apostasy.

The expulsion letter signed by Nobel Cyprain Egbosi, Worthy President, Knight of Saint John International, Assumption Commandery 511, and dated January 21, 2026, was copied to the Supreme Secretary, Supreme Subordinate Secretary, Grand Secretary of Nnewi Grand Commandery, as well as Commandery Spiritual Director.

The expulsion letter sent to Sir James Okoye reads in part,

"Consequent upon the investigation into the incident of 14th January, 2026, at Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral, and following your failure to produce a satisfactory response to the query issued to you regarding your conduct, I have been directed by the Board of Trustees and the General Body of Commandery 511, Nnewi, to formally notify you of your expulsion from the Knight of St. John International."

"This decision follows a thorough probe reports of your public renunciation of the Holy Roman Catholic Church, and your subsequent embrace of apostasy. Such action represents a grave violation of fundamental requirements of our Noble Order."

Church removes Nnewi knight for apostasy following protest over Ifeanyi Ubah cathedral recognition. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon

Source: Original

What are the grounds for Sir James Okoye's expulsion?

The letter, which provides the constitutional and canonical grounds for the expulsion, said that Chapter VI, Section 23 of the KSJI Constitution provides that every member shall be and remain a practising Roman Catholic, adding that upon conviction of failure to comply with this requirement, such person shall forfeit his membership in the knighthood.

It says that Sir James Okoye's public actions constitute conduct unbecoming of a knight under Chapter II, Section 33, which is a recognised offence within the Order. It further said that Chapter VI, Section 2, prohibits the retention of any member who violates the provisions of the Catholic Church or is a member of a society condemned by the church.

It also says that Sir James Okoye's "act of apostasy - the total repudiation of the Christian faith, places him in the direct violation of the church's spiritual authority, which the Order of St John International has sworn to protect."

The Order directed that Sir James Okoye be stripped immediately of all membership rights, privileges, and access to Order property. He must stop wearing the uniform, using insignia or titles, and any activities associated with the KSJI.

The letter emphasised that the Order’s commitment to promoting love for the Roman Catholic Church and respect for its spiritual authority allows no tolerance for apostasy.

Church clarifies role of late Ifeanyi Ubah

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi reacted to the viral video of a knight who renounced his faith, claiming the church failed to properly honour the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s role in the Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral project.

The diocese’s Director of Catholic Communication, Rev. Fr. Martins Onwudiwe, said Bishop Jonas‑Benson Okoye did acknowledge the late senator’s contributions during the dedication row call, but the knight’s expectations differed from how the church expressed appreciation.

Church leaders added that while they recognise the hurt expressed, abandoning Christianity isn’t the solution, and they remain committed to reconciliation and reaching out to the aggrieved knight as the matter continues to draw attention online.

Source: Legit.ng