Sir James‑Louis Ebube Anaedo has renounced his membership of the Catholic Church during the Nnewi Cathedral dedication

He protested that the church had ignored the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s contributions to the cathedral

The cathedral’s completion has been finalised under Bishop Jonas‑Benson Okoye, despite Ubah’s initial role in construction

A prominent member of the Knights of Saint John International, Sir James-Louis Ebube Anaedo, has shared why he renounced his membership in the Catholic Church.

He decided on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, on the occasion of the dedication of Our Lady of Assumption Cathedral in Nnewi, Anambra state.

After a High Mass presided over by Cardinal Francis Arinze, row call was taken, when the church appreciated men and women, and many faithful who contributed in different ways in building the cathedral.

Many people, including the bishop of the Catholic diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, took turns to appreciate people of different walks of life, who made strides in ensuring the completion of the church.

Towards the end of the occasion, a voice was heard in the midst of the people in the church, shouting, crying, and lamenting - shouting in a high voice,

"Ifeanyi Ubah ndoooo! Ifeanyi Ubah ndoooo! Ka mkpulobi gi zulu ike n'ndokwa! Akajugom!" Which, if translated, means, "Ifeanyi Ubah, please, be appeased on our errors. May your soul rest in peace. I'm done with the church."

The man woke up from his seat, removed his shoes, and continued his lamentation while moving out of the church.

The noise caused chaos such that many faithful started leaving from different directions.

Knight claims Ubah’s contributions deliberately ignored

Meanwhile, when Legit.ng correspondent requested to know why he was wailing in a high voice, he claimed that the church has turned political, such that they forget the contributions of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in starting and completing the cathedral church of Our Lady of Assumption, Nnewi.

He said, "Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah singlehandedly started this cathedral church from its foundation. Out of politics, the construction of this church building was taken away from him, and the aim was to silence his legacy."

"Today, that this church is dedicated, one had expected that the church would observe one minute's silence in his honour, and appreciate his legacy, because people who contributed far less were recognised."

"All these statues in this cathedral are those of the twelve apostles of Jesus Christ. What we know about them is what people told us about them. What did they contribute to building this cathedral church? Do you know any of them one-on-one?"

"All of us here know the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. He is from Umuanuka-Otolo Nnewi in Anambra state, Nigeria. His contributions in building this cathedral church our Lady of Assumption is immeasurable and evident. Does he not deserve more honour than these men whose statues are erected here? Ifeanyi Ubah's legacies forgotten so fast? This shows that the church selects people they honour, not really people who work and toil in and for the church. I am heartbroken! My heart bleeds."

"Before this very cathedral church ground, which used to be the shrine of the great 'Ani Nnewi Deity,' I denounce my membership of the church. This treatment is a far cry from what I expect of the church."

The former cathedral church at Our Lady of Assumption, Nnewi, was reportedly built in 1928. In the year 2013, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, a former senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone in Anambra state, demolished the cathedral and started building a modern church from scratch.

The cathedral church was nearing completion, but in the year 2021, upon the appointment of Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye as bishop of the diocese, the church withdrew the building project from the senator and completed the remaining parts of the church, and it was inaugurated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

