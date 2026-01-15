A Catholic knight in Nnewi protested loudly during a cathedral dedication, claiming late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was overlooked

The diocese responded, insisting it had acknowledged the late senator’s contributions, though expectations differed from the knight’s

Church authorities and the Knights of St. John International have launched a panel to review his actions

The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Anambra state, has reacted to the viral video of a knight, who reportedly renounced Christianity over the alleged failure of the church to honour the legacy of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who he said, contributed significantly to the building of the cathedral church, which was dedicated without the diocese erecting a monument in honour of the late senator.

Legit.ng had reported that on the occasion of the dedication of Our Lady of Assumption cathedral church, Nnewi, on Wednesday, January 14, a member of the Knight of Saint John International in the diocese, Sir James-Louis Ebube Anaedo, made a stunning decision by renouncing his Christian faith.

After the dedication Mass presided over by Cardinal Francis Arinze, row call was taken, when the church appreciated men and women, and many faithful who contributed in different ways in building the cathedral.

Many people, including the bishop of the Catholic diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev. Jonas-Benson Okoye, took turns to appreciate people of different walks of life, who through their strides contributed to ensuring the completion of the cathedral church.

Sir James-Louis, however, protested loudly, claiming the church ignored the contributions of the late Senator, who initiated the cathedral project. He argued the diocese should have honored Ubah with a minute of silence, invited his family, eulogised him, or even erected a statue. Calling the oversight “politics taken too far,” the man renounced his membership and Christian faith. The incident has since gone viral on social media.

Nnewi diocese confirms recognition of late Ubah

Reacting to the development on a telephone chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, January 15, the Director of Catholic Communication, Diocese of Nnewi, Rev. Fr. Martins Onwudiwe, insisted that the diocese, in particular, the diocesan bishop, during a row call after the Holy Mass, acknowledged the late Senator's contributions.

He said, "Maybe, the aggrieved knight might be expecting a particular dimension of recognition from the diocese, but that is presumptuous, because you don't have to impute in another person's mind the way to approach a particular matter."

"The main thing is that our diocesan bishop, Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye, recognised the contributions of late Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in building the cathedral church. This is a fact. Then, two is that maybe, the way the bishop recognized and appreciated Ubah's contributions did not meet the expectation of the aggrieved knight, but expectation is a personal disposition."

"However, on his declaration that he is renouncing his Christian faith - let it be known that the church, as a mother, has a lot of children - sometimes, some of them go astray. Our duty as a mother church is to go after those who go astray. We wouldn't allow them to go astray by abandoning the Mother church."

"It is our duty to reconcile all men to Christ. Salvation of the soul is a supreme law. We shall continue looking for the lost souls, because we also stray when we sin - but God, in His infinite mercy, continues to look for us. As a church, we're more concerned about a straying soul."

Also in their reaction, the Order of St. John International said that they have set up a panel to look into the action of the erring member.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Friday, January 15, in Nnewi, the Worthy President, Commandery 511, Nnewi, Noble CY Egbosi, said that there is an order from the Supreme Subordinate directing that a panel be set up to look into his action, adding that by next week, he may cease being a member of the knighthood if found guilty.

