Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has said that his administration would not act like a dictator

The government made the comment while installing a former militant leader as a first-class traditional ruler in the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom

King Ateke Michael Tom, a former militant leader, received a staff of office and a certificate of recognition at the government house in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has presented the staff of office and certificate of recognition to King Ateke Michael Tom, the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, as the state's first-class traditional ruler.

Ateke Tom, a former militant leader in the state, became a first-class traditional ruler after receiving the instrument of recognition from the governor at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, March 26.

Speaking at the event, PM News reported that Governor Fubara urged the first-class monarch to be one of those who would liberate the state's people.

The governor said:

“We are at a crossroads in our state where we all need to stand for what is right. It happens once in a lifetime. So, for now, be one of those people who will be on the course to liberate and free our dear State."

Rivers: Fubara knocks Wike

According to The Punch, the governor further expressed optimism about doing the right thing to develop the state and bring peace back to the people of the state. He called for the support of the king, the council chiefs and the people of Rivers state.

Fubara maintained that his administration would not desist from consultation and that "we will not act as dictators."

He said his government would act as people who can remember that they would leave one day and that the action of his administration would speak for him. He added that he would not force the people to speak well about him and that his legacies would be a signature.

