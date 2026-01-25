APC chairman Nentawe Yilwatda had ruled out political appointments for non-party members after the 2027 elections

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has stated that political appointments after the 2027 general elections will be reserved strictly for party loyalists.

He said professionals without firm party affiliation should not expect appointments under an APC-led government.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda speaks at the North-West mobilisation event in Abuja.. Photo: NentaweYilwatda

Source: Twitter

He spoke on the night of Tuesday, January 20, in Abuja at an event titled “Renewed Hope Promise Kept 2027: Meet and Greet North-West Mobilisation,” organised by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo.

Nentawe told party supporters that governance is inseparable from politics and that those appointed must actively defend the platform that brought them to power, Daily Trust reported.

Appointments tied to party loyalty - Nentawe

A video of Nentawe's remarks circulated widely on social media on Wednesday and sparked intense debate nationwide. While APC members welcomed the stance as a move to strengthen party discipline, critics warned that it could weaken merit-based governance.

Nentawe argued that political appointees must participate openly in grassroots activities and party mobilisation. He dismissed the idea of separating technocratic competence from political responsibility.

“We should always look back and remind ourselves of what brought us here. It is votes. There is no vote called technocrats. Once you are given a political appointment, you are a politician. Simple,” he said.

He maintained that he would defend a system where only committed party members are rewarded with appointments.

“As party chairman, I will stand strong to defend the position that if you are not prepared to join us, you shouldn’t be given an appointment. If you are a technocrat, go and be a consultant,” he added.

Nentawe Yilwatda has ruled out political appointments for non-party members after the 2027 elections.. Photo: FB/NentaweYilwatda

Source: Twitter

North-West central to APC strategy

Nentawe described the North-West as the backbone of the party’s electoral success and a decisive region ahead of 2027. He said the zone accounts for about 20 per cent of APC membership nationwide and is largely driven by young people.

“Out of the registered members in the North-West, 48 per cent are between the ages of 18 and 35. This means young people own this party,” he said.

He warned that the party could lose power if appointees retreat into technical roles without engaging in political mobilisation. According to him, government policies are campaign promises that must be explained and promoted by those implementing them.

Special Adviser on Policy Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala-Usman, supported the position.

She said the North-West delivered the highest votes for the APC in 2023 and must remain united to outperform itself in 2027. “We are a vote basket and we must retain that,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng