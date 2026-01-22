Kano tailors and textile traders have seen unprecedented demand for APC-themed attire ahead of political realignment

Customers have been ordering fabrics and caps in white, green, and red, anticipating Governor Yusuf’s party switch

Market sources have reported that the surge has created economic activity, with tailors working day and night

The political realignment brewing in Kano state ahead of the 2027 general elections is creating an unexpected economic boom for local textile traders and tailors.

This follows strong signals of a planned defection of the state governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng findings show there has been a surge in demand for clothing materials and attire in the colours of the APC.

Across major markets in Kano metropolis, such as Kantin Kwari and Fagge, tailors and cap makers are working round the clock to meet orders for the party’s white, green and red-themed clothing.

Market sources, however, said the demand spiked in the past two weeks as political associates, supporters, and even civil servants and businessmen, anticipating the governor’s formal declaration.

For this, many are rushing to align their wardrobe with the potential new political order.

Mallam Hassan, a tailor at Gadon Kaya, with over 13 years of experience, told legit.ng that he has never seen such a rush for a single party’s attire outside of election season.

“This is unusual. Since the rumours became strong that our Governor is moving to APC, my customers have been bringing white “shadda” fabric and yards to sew in green, white and red colours.”

“Some bring orders of five to ten sets at a time. We are stitching day and night,” he said.

Alhaji Abubakar, a cap-seller at Kwari Market, said sales of APC-style embroidered caps have more than tripled.

“It is a happy moment for us. People are preparing ahead. They don’t want to be left behind when the big rallies start.”

“Even those who were formerly in other parties are coming to buy new APC - Kwankwasiya styled caps. It is good for our business,” he said.

Political shift drives Kano fabric demand

A textile dealer at Kwari Market, Alhaji Ahmed Bello, confirmed that bundles of white fabrics are moving faster than other colours.

“Even before now, white fabrics are moving faster, but these few weeks, they are moving even faster than the usual sallah period.”

“We stocked these colours based on normal demand. Now, we have to reorder specifically for this political season.”

“I think it is simply because everyone wants to show loyalty or readiness for the new alignment,” Bello explained.

Political observers in the state say the trend reflects the deep culture of political symbolism in Kano, where attire often signifies affiliation and allegiance.

Alhaji Abdulkadir Zanna, a political analyst based in kano noted that in Kano politics, what you wear to a rally or event speaks volumes.

“Every political season, it happens. This rush is simply a clear indicator of mass movement ahead of a formal declaration.”

“The red cap, or the P-Bat cap, is also a signifier meant to identify a particular political movement."

“Now that the Abba-led administration is considering defecting to APC, people are rushing to create a signifier that blends both political movements as one,” he explained.

He further emphasised that regardless of when the formal declaration comes, for the tailors in Kano, the economic wheels are already in motion, and it is a win- win situation.

Kano governors' defection issue divides APC leaders

