Anosike Hyacinth graduated with first-class honors in Philosophy from Imo State University, achieving a CGPA of 4.59

Overcoming adversity, Anosike emphasizes consistency, curiosity, and collaboration as keys to his academic success

He formed a study group, 'Academia', to foster collective focus and minimize distractions among peers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Owerri, Imo State - 27-year-old Anosike Hyacinth has distinguished himself from other students by bagging a first-class honour in Philosophy from the Imo State University, Owerri.

Anosike graduated with a CGPA of 4.59 in the 2022/23 academic session.

Anosike Hyacinth bags first-class in Philosophy at Imo State University (IMSU). Photo credit: Anosike Hyacinth

Source: Facebook

The indigene of Ihitte/uboma LGA of Imo State set a target of first-class for himself from the word go by putting in the work and making sacrifices.

He said graduating with first-class honors is a dream come true for him.

Anosike, who worked as a part-time secondary school teacher during his programme, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

He disclosed that it revealed a resilient version of him that, with consistency, faith in self, and hard work, nothing is out of reach.

“Graduating with first-class honors is not just only an academic achievement but a dream realized. Not to brag, but I was confident from the start that I could achieve it because I knew the effort I was putting in and believed in my ability to succeed.”

The first-class graduate said there was a time he cried in silence because he had no parents to sponsor his education.

“There was a time I cried in silence because the pressure was real. Having no parents to sponsor my education or people I could rely on. Yet, my ability to rise again and again to keep studying when I was tired, to keep believing when my confidence was shaken, and to keep moving forward even when no one could see how hard it was.”

Anosike Hyacinth bags first-class honours in Philosophy at IMSU. Photo credit: Anosike Hyacinth

Source: Facebook

Secrets to bagging a first-class honour

Anozie highlighted consistency, curiosity, and collaboration as the secrets of his academic achievement.

He added that he made real sacrifices, giving up a lot of leisure, sleep, and social activities to stay focused on his goals.

Not relying on his ability alone, he also formed a group called 'Academia',

He described the 'Academia' as a “group of focused and intelligent students who agreed to sacrifice leisure and remove distractions to achieve success.’

The fresh graduate who scored 273 in the UTME said he mostly studied from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, when everywhere was quiet.

“The secret to my academic success is summed up in three words; Consistency, curiosity, and collaboration.

“I loved learning and never treated studying as a chore. I spent evenings with friends, explaining terms to each other and doing research together. I was very consistent with that, and teaching them helped me understand concepts even better.”

UNILAG 56th convocation: 617 first-class graduates

Legit.ng also reported that a business administration graduate, Umeozor Benedict, secured a perfect 5.0 CGPA, becoming UNILAG's best graduating student.

617 students will achieve First Class honours at UNILAG's upcoming 56th convocation ceremonies.

UNILAG's Vice-Chancellor announces diverse graduation breakdown for 10,584 undergraduate students.

Source: Legit.ng