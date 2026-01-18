Defence Minister Bello Muhammad Matawalle is set to marry off nine of his children in a joint ceremony in Abuja

The wedding will be held at the Abuja Central Mosque on February 6, 2026 by 1:30 p.m

The children include five sons and four daughters, with preparations already at an advanced stage

Arrangements are in top gear for the marriage ceremony of nine children of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, scheduled to hold in Abuja.

The names of the children listed on the invitation are Ibrahim, Suraj, Safiya, Maryam, Aisha, Fahad, Muh’d, Nana Firdausi, and Farida.

An invitation card for the event, which has circulated widely on social media on Saturday, indicates that the weddings will take place at the Abuja Central Mosque by 1:30 p.m. on February 6.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris, told PUNCH that the children comprise five sons and four daughters.

“By the grace of God, the ceremony will be conducted at the Abuja Central Mosque on February 6. I also want to say that the minister’s children who are getting married are five sons and four daughters,” Idris said.

He added that preparations for the ceremony had reached an advanced stage, noting that he is a member of the organising committee.

“I am among the committee members for this great occasion, and as I speak to you now, arrangements have reached an advanced stage to ensure a smooth ceremony in Abuja next month,” he added.

Mr Matawalle served as governor of Zamfara State between 2019 and 2023. He is married to four wives—Aisha, Balkisu, Fatimah and Sadiya Matawalle.

As of the time of filing this report, it remained unclear which of the minister’s wives are the mothers of the children set to wed.

Tinubu asked to sack Matawalle

Legit.ng earlier reported that political commentator, Hamma-Ahmed Hayatu, has joined the call in some quarters for President Bola Tinubu to ease out Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence.

The expert spoke following the 'voluntary resignation' of Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, the former minister of defence.

Hayatu stressed that national security remained one of the most sensitive sectors of governance and should be handled by individuals with a deep understanding of the intricate terrain.

Onoh chides Matawalle

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reported that a viral past video captured the Minister of State for Defence when he was the Governor of Zamfara, seemingly defending bandits terrorising his state.

The comment by Bello Matawalle was said to have been made at the State House, Abuja, after meeting the then-president, now-late Muhammadu Buhari.

Political stakeholders like Josef Onoh are calling for Matawalle's resignation because no alleged 'bandit sympathiser' is fit for the Defence Ministry.

