Ondo state reduced the judiciary’s budget by more than 40 percent, cutting funding from N17 billion in 2025 to N9.5 billion in 2026

Judicial officers have raised concerns over deteriorating court facilities, salary risks and lack of official vehicles for daily duties

An indefinite strike by magistrates and court officials shut down judicial activities across the state amid unresolved welfare issues

Judges and magistrates in Ondo State are grappling with deepening operational and welfare challenges following a sharp reduction in the judiciary’s budget under the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, a development that has sparked concern among legal practitioners and rights advocates.

The judiciary’s allocation dropped from N17 billion in the 2025 budget to N9.5 billion in the 2026 fiscal plan, representing a cut of more than 40 percent, The Guardian reported.

Ondo state has cut the judiciary budget by over 40 percent

Although the state government announced 80 percent financial autonomy for the judiciary, the approval applies only to recurrent expenditure, leaving out capital projects such as court buildings, equipment and official vehicles.

Budget cut deepens operational strain

Senior judicial officers say the new funding structure could lead to a 20 percent reduction in staff salaries in 2026. They warn that courts may also struggle to meet basic operational needs, including repairs and maintenance of facilities.

Several court buildings across the state are reportedly in poor condition, with leaking roofs and frequent flooding during rainfall. These challenges have disrupted court sittings on multiple occasions, forcing adjournments and temporary closures.

A senior magistrate, who spoke anonymously, described the situation as “a slow erosion of the justice system,” adding that “you cannot talk about judicial independence when courts cannot function physically.”

Judicial officers have raised concerns over deteriorating court facilities and salary risks.

Issues fuel discontent within judicial community

Concerns have also mounted over the welfare of judicial officers. Magistrates and Grade A Customary Court Presidents are said to rely on commercial motorcycles for official movement within their jurisdictions. This is despite reports that the governor approved ₦400 million for the purchase of vehicles for the judiciary since 2024.

Sources within the judicial arm allege that the Ministry of Finance has yet to release the approved funds. High Court judges are also reportedly using official vehicles that are more than six years old, with repeated requests for replacements remaining unresolved.

Legal analysts note that the judiciary has remained central to the resolution of political and electoral disputes in Ondo State. They warn that weakening its capacity could have broader implications for governance and democracy.

The funding and welfare issues recently triggered an indefinite strike by magistrates, presidents of Grade A customary courts and legal research officers across the state. Court premises were locked as judicial activities were brought to a halt.

A constitutional lawyer based in Akure warned that “starving the judiciary of funds, whether deliberate or not, weakens democracy itself.” He said the credibility of the justice system depends on adequate funding and respect for judicial independence.

Governor Aiyedatiwa has pledged strict implementation of the 2026 budget and has said his administration remains committed to improving all sectors of the state.

