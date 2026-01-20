China’s population has declined for a fourth consecutive year as births dropped to the lowest level recorded since 1949

Government incentives failed to reverse fertility decline amid rising living costs, unemployment concerns and delayed family formation

Ageing trends intensified pressure on China’s workforce, pensions and long-term economic planning

China’s population has declined again in 2025, extending a demographic slide that has now lasted four consecutive years and deepening concern about the country’s ageing society and future economic capacity.

As reported by the Guardian, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that registered births dropped sharply to 7.92 million last year, the lowest figure since records began in 1949.

That represented a 17 percent fall from 2024, when 9.54 million births were recorded. The national population fell by 3.39 million to about 1.405 billion, marking a faster contraction than the previous year. Deaths climbed to 11.31 million, up from 10.93 million in 2024.

Demographers say the figures point to a structural shift rather than a temporary dip.

Yi Fuxian, a population expert at the University of Wisconsin Madison, noted that birth numbers had fallen to levels last seen centuries ago, when China’s population was a fraction of its current size.

Cost pressures reshape Chinese family choices

The downturn has persisted despite a series of government initiatives designed to encourage childbearing. Beijing last year set aside 90 billion yuan for a nationwide childcare subsidy covering children under three.

Authorities have also announced plans to expand health insurance to cover all childbirth related costs, including fertility treatments.

Yet many young adults remain reluctant to start families. High living expenses, uncertain employment prospects and slower economic growth continue to shape decisions.

Online commentary has reflected deep pessimism, with some users arguing that raising children has become financially unrealistic.

Research by a Chinese population think tank found that the average cost of raising a child to age 18 stands at about 538,000 yuan, more than six times the country’s GDP per capita. The burden is heavier in major cities, where housing, education and childcare costs are higher.

Ageing Chinese society strains long-term planning

China’s demographic challenge is compounded by the legacy of decades of strict birth control. Although the one-child policy ended in 2017, it left a smaller pool of people of childbearing age and entrenched preferences for small families. At the same time, the population is ageing rapidly.

People aged 60 and above now account for roughly 23 percent of the population. Projections suggest that by 2035, the number of over-60s could reach 400 million. That shift threatens to reduce the workforce while increasing pressure on pensions and healthcare systems.

The government has already responded by raising retirement ages. Men are now expected to work until 63, while women’s retirement ages have also been extended.

China marriage trends offer limited relief

Marriage patterns have mirrored the broader decline. The number of couples registering marriages fell by about 20 percent in 2024, the steepest drop on record. Since marriage remains a strong predictor of births in China, the trend has added to demographic anxiety.

Some officials point to tentative signs of stabilisation. A rule change in mid-2025 allowing couples to marry outside their place of residence coincided with a rise in marriages during the third quarter. Analysts caution, however, that any resulting increase in births is likely to be modest and temporary.

