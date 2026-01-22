Senate President Akpabio has assured Nigerians that the Electoral Act amendments will be ready for the 2027 elections

The Senate has scheduled work on the Electoral Bill 2025 to ensure presidential approval by early February

AdvoKC Foundation urged a timely passage, noting reforms such as electronic results, NIN voter registration, and others

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that changes to the Electoral Act will be ready for the 2027 elections.

Senate President Akpabio sets timeline for Nigeria’s Electoral Act ahead of 2027 polls. Photo: @SenGodswill

Source: Facebook

His Special Adviser, Dr. Monday Ubani (SAN), delivered the message after weeks of calls from AdvoKC Foundation for the Senate to end its recess and focus on the Electoral Bill 2025.

On Monday, January 19, Dr. Ubani told reporters that the Senate will start work on the bill as soon as it returns on Tuesday, January 27, and he is confident it will pass quickly.

He said the leadership plans for presidential approval by the first week of February 2026, which is important so INEC can issue its Notice of Election at least a year before voting.

He said: “With the House of Representatives having already passed its version, the process is approaching its final stages.”

“Once the Senate resumes, they will certainly pass it.”

Electoral reforms urged as Senate delays

AdvoKC Foundation warned that if the amendment isn’t passed before INEC’s Notice, the next elections will run under the flawed 2022 Act, hurting reforms and public trust.

“The Electoral Bill 2025 contains some of the most transformative provisions Nigeria has seen in recent years,” the Foundation said, pointing to early release of INEC funds, audited accounts, NIN-based voter registration, clear timelines, early voting, and expanded inmate voting rights.

AdvoKC Foundation urges Senate to act as Akpabio assures electoral reforms

Source: Facebook

Dr. Ubani said the 2022 Act showed problems in the 2023 elections, especially in legal cases and result handling. He said sending results electronically in real time will reduce cheating and make them easy to check. The amendment also lets one officer or lawyer submit documents, instead of needing witnesses from every polling unit.

AdvoKC Foundation welcomed the assurance but stressed that the focus is now on execution. The Senate had previously skipped consideration of its own Electoral Bill, SB 903, even after the committee report appeared on the Order Paper on December 3, 2025, and then went on recess until January 27. The Foundation noted this delay contrasts with how quickly other bills were passed.

“We urge Senate President Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to reconvene without delay and pass the 2025 Electoral Act Amendment Bill in the interest of our democracy,” AdvoKC said.

Dr. Ubani added that the Senate leadership plans to brief the media and judiciary correspondents after the bill is passed to ensure Nigerians understand the new provisions.

For AdvoKC Foundation, this puts the Senate on record, and the coming weeks will show if the reforms are delivered on time.

