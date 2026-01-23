President Bola Tinubu has reportedly removed former Kebbi governor Usman Isa Dakingari's ambassadorship to Turkey ahead of Tinubu's visit

Nigerians react with mixed sentiments to ambassadorial postings amid claims of political motivations and merit concerns

Updated ambassadorial posting list by the presidency includes Ayodele Oke for France and Lateef Are for the United States

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly removed the name of Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, the former governor of Kebbi state, as the ambassador-designate to Turkey.

In an earlier statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, the former governor's appointment came ahead of the president's visit to the country, which was scheduled for next week.

President Bola Tinubu withdraws Usman Isa Dakingari, the former Kebbi governor, as an ambassador-designate to Turkey Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu removed Dakingari from ambassadorial list

However, The Punch reported that a few hours later, the presidential aide issued another statement, saying there was a mix-up in the name and that the postings were still under review.

In the updated list, the former governor's name was removed, and only three names were listed as ambassadors-designate. These included Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the designated ambassador to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the designated ambassador to the United States of America.

The updated list also included the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, who previously served as the ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

Nigerians react as Tinubu adjusts ambassadorial list

The development has been met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon. Nuhu Sada alleged that the move was based on political calculation:

"When political calculations outweigh merit, even former governors can be shown the door. Who truly benefits from these last-minute reversals?"

Nuraddeen Samaila claimed that the former governor was not on the list screened by the Senate:

"I wanted to ask Imran questions about the inclusion of Dakin Gari, knowing he is not on the list screened by Nass."

President Bola Tinubu removes Usman Isa Dakingari from the ambassadorial list Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Masterpiece expressed his expectations from the ambassadors-designate:

"Very interesting update and very, very big congratulations to them all on their well-deserved ambassadorial appointment. We just hope and charged them to truly represent the values and integrity of our country, Nigeria, in truth and honesty, defend our national image and preserve our heritage as a country."

Ayo Ajibowu congratulated the appointee:

"Congratulations to them. Diplomacy isn't just about the title but being able to defend the honour and value of the country you are representing. I hope they will do a better job than their predecessors."

Olabomi Ayodeji reacted to the earlier statement:

"While Ambassador Amin Dalhatu’s posting to the U.K. and Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman to Turkey reflect Nigeria’s intent to reinforce relationships with both European and regional partners. These appointments will likely play a crucial role in advancing Nigeria’s foreign policy."

Read more comments on the two statements on X here:

Tinubu set to meet Kwankwaso in last push

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu seeks Rabiu Kwankwaso's defection to the APC during crucial meetings.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf pushes for Kwankwaso's support amid ongoing political negotiations.

Kwankwaso publicly denies endorsing Yusuf's transition from NNPP to the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng