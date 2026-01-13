Ijebu-Ode nominations reveal 95 aspirants for the Awujale throne after passing of previous monarch

Selection process promises transparency, allowing grievances to be raised within 19 days following nominations

Kingmakers to review candidates and submit recommendations to the government for final approval

Ijebu-Ode witnessed a historic development on Monday as 95 princes and princesses were nominated for the prestigious stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The nominations mark a crucial step in the traditional process to select the next monarch, following the passing of the previous Awujale.

The process, conducted peacefully and harmoniously, involved extensive consultations with the ruling houses, kingmakers, and traditional authorities.

According to the Olori Ebi Fusengbuwa ruling house, the nominations will now be carefully reviewed by the kingmakers before final approval is sought from the government.

Ruling house assures fairness in selection

Speaking on Monday, former ICAN President and member of the ruling house, Otunba Abdul Lateef Owoyemi, reassured that the selection process would be transparent and in accordance with tradition.

“We have 19 days for anyone aggrieved to express their displeasure. We have 86 princes and princesses who have expressed interest in the throne; we have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated eighty-six candidates today. Now, it’s in the hands of the kingmakers to do their work and select one of them for us,” Owoyemi said.

Nominated candidates for the Awujale stool

The following aspirants have been nominated for the position:

Prince Adetunji Adeleke Prince Bello Ayodeji Princess Oluwakemi Onanuga Prince Babatunde Alesinloye Prince Ayodeji Osibogun Prince Oluwatosin Osunsanya Prince Abimbola Onabanjo Prince Adekunle Adeite Prince Aderibigbe Morounfolu Prince Adekoya Onakoya Prince Odedina Taiwo Prince Gbadebo Ali Adebambo Prince Ogunwo Adebowale Emmanuel Prince Abayomi Kadiri Prince Hassan Adekunle Olubola Prince Akintola Adewunmi Prince Olabode Onanuga Prince Ayo Olugbenga Prince Ademorin Kuye Prince Olamilekan Badiru Prince Odubiyi Olufemi Prince Abdulrasheed Kukoyi Prince Ottun Olaseni Prince Kayode Adenuga Prince Adeleye Onanuga Prince Olanrewaju Mabawonku Prince Adeyemi Akeem Prince Nurudeen Akeju Prince Adeleke Adewale Prince Olaide Ashiru Prince Oriola Yusuf Prince Ajibola Odunsi Prince Aderibigbe Azeez Prince Oriola Olawale Yusuf Prince Fatai Adesegun Arowolo Prince Alatise Saheed Prince Bakare Adeleke Prince Olukokun Adedeji Prince Oludamisi Tuyo Prince Jide Taiwo Prince Adeyinka Bakare Prince Sakiru Ademola Prince Aderibigbe Adewunmi Prince Adeleye Abdul Prince Ademola Kazeem Prince Sherrifideen Kazeem Prince Bello Abiodun Prince Bashorun Akeem Adetola Prince Oshifuye Oduntan Prince Bello Tajudeen Prince Adegboyega Banjoko Prince Abdulwaheed Shote Prince Kama’ldeen Abdul Prince Odejayi Akintunde Prince Muideen Adeleye Adio Prince Olalekan Shote Prince Mustapha Mojeed Prince Adegbenga Bakare Prince Adebiyi Adeleye Prince Okeowo Olusegun Obafemi Prince Olumoko Qudus Prince Shote Kazeem Olawale Prince Adebowale Olufeko Prince Muizdeen Abimbola Prince Bamidele Adenuga Prince Ogidan Adewale Prince Adefuwape Adegboyega Abimbola Prince Oduwole Tajudeen Prince Adelaju Adenuga Prince Odedina Oluwatobi Prince Adekunle Adenuga Prince Sulaimon Odubanjo Prince Otun Abubakre Taiwo Prince Olajibu Olalekan Azeez Prince Abdul Olamilekan Prince Adeleye Adeyemi Prince Odedina Olukayode Prince Osunsanya Oladapo Prince Abiodun Onanuga Prince Muftaudeen Abimbola Prince Kamorudeen Lawal Prince Abimbola Olusegun Prince Tajudeen Abimbola Prince Hammed Babatunde

Five additional names were nominated at the venue, bringing the total to 95 aspirants.'

Next steps for kingmakers

Following the nominations, the kingmakers will conduct a thorough review of the candidates and forward their recommended names to the government for approval.

Owoyemi assured that within a month, Ijebuland would have a new Awujale seated on the stool, completing the traditional selection process.

