Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Battle Awujale of Ijebuland’s Stool: Over 90 Princes, Princesses Nominated, Full List Emerges
Nigeria

Battle Awujale of Ijebuland’s Stool: Over 90 Princes, Princesses Nominated, Full List Emerges

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Ijebu-Ode nominations reveal 95 aspirants for the Awujale throne after passing of previous monarch
  • Selection process promises transparency, allowing grievances to be raised within 19 days following nominations
  • Kingmakers to review candidates and submit recommendations to the government for final approval

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Ijebu-Ode witnessed a historic development on Monday as 95 princes and princesses were nominated for the prestigious stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

The nominations mark a crucial step in the traditional process to select the next monarch, following the passing of the previous Awujale.

Battle Awujale of Ijebuland’s Stool: Over 90 Princes Nominated, Full List Emerges
Battle Awujale of Ijebuland’s Stool: Over 90 Princes Nominated, Full List Emerges
Source: Twitter

The process, conducted peacefully and harmoniously, involved extensive consultations with the ruling houses, kingmakers, and traditional authorities.

According to the Olori Ebi Fusengbuwa ruling house, the nominations will now be carefully reviewed by the kingmakers before final approval is sought from the government.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Ruling house assures fairness in selection

Speaking on Monday, former ICAN President and member of the ruling house, Otunba Abdul Lateef Owoyemi, reassured that the selection process would be transparent and in accordance with tradition.

Read also

"The handshake that wasn't”: Drama in Ibadan as Olubadan snubs Alaafin of Oyo at public event

“We have 19 days for anyone aggrieved to express their displeasure. We have 86 princes and princesses who have expressed interest in the throne; we have successfully, peacefully, and harmoniously nominated eighty-six candidates today. Now, it’s in the hands of the kingmakers to do their work and select one of them for us,” Owoyemi said.

Nominated candidates for the Awujale stool

The following aspirants have been nominated for the position:

  1. Prince Adetunji Adeleke
  2. Prince Bello Ayodeji
  3. Princess Oluwakemi Onanuga
  4. Prince Babatunde Alesinloye
  5. Prince Ayodeji Osibogun
  6. Prince Oluwatosin Osunsanya
  7. Prince Abimbola Onabanjo
  8. Prince Adekunle Adeite
  9. Prince Aderibigbe Morounfolu
  10. Prince Adekoya Onakoya
  11. Prince Odedina Taiwo
  12. Prince Gbadebo Ali Adebambo
  13. Prince Ogunwo Adebowale Emmanuel
  14. Prince Abayomi Kadiri
  15. Prince Hassan Adekunle Olubola
  16. Prince Akintola Adewunmi
  17. Prince Olabode Onanuga
  18. Prince Ayo Olugbenga
  19. Prince Ademorin Kuye
  20. Prince Olamilekan Badiru
  21. Prince Odubiyi Olufemi
  22. Prince Abdulrasheed Kukoyi
  23. Prince Ottun Olaseni
  24. Prince Kayode Adenuga
  25. Prince Adeleye Onanuga
  26. Prince Olanrewaju Mabawonku
  27. Prince Adeyemi Akeem
  28. Prince Nurudeen Akeju
  29. Prince Adeleke Adewale
  30. Prince Olaide Ashiru
  31. Prince Oriola Yusuf
  32. Prince Ajibola Odunsi
  33. Prince Aderibigbe Azeez
  34. Prince Oriola Olawale Yusuf
  35. Prince Fatai Adesegun Arowolo
  36. Prince Alatise Saheed
  37. Prince Bakare Adeleke
  38. Prince Olukokun Adedeji
  39. Prince Oludamisi Tuyo
  40. Prince Jide Taiwo
  41. Prince Adeyinka Bakare
  42. Prince Sakiru Ademola
  43. Prince Aderibigbe Adewunmi
  44. Prince Adeleye Abdul
  45. Prince Ademola Kazeem
  46. Prince Sherrifideen Kazeem
  47. Prince Bello Abiodun
  48. Prince Bashorun Akeem Adetola
  49. Prince Oshifuye Oduntan
  50. Prince Bello Tajudeen
  51. Prince Adegboyega Banjoko
  52. Prince Abdulwaheed Shote
  53. Prince Kama’ldeen Abdul
  54. Prince Odejayi Akintunde
  55. Prince Muideen Adeleye Adio
  56. Prince Olalekan Shote
  57. Prince Mustapha Mojeed
  58. Prince Adegbenga Bakare
  59. Prince Adebiyi Adeleye
  60. Prince Okeowo Olusegun Obafemi
  61. Prince Olumoko Qudus
  62. Prince Shote Kazeem Olawale
  63. Prince Adebowale Olufeko
  64. Prince Muizdeen Abimbola
  65. Prince Bamidele Adenuga
  66. Prince Ogidan Adewale
  67. Prince Adefuwape Adegboyega Abimbola
  68. Prince Oduwole Tajudeen
  69. Prince Adelaju Adenuga
  70. Prince Odedina Oluwatobi
  71. Prince Adekunle Adenuga
  72. Prince Sulaimon Odubanjo
  73. Prince Otun Abubakre Taiwo
  74. Prince Olajibu Olalekan Azeez
  75. Prince Abdul Olamilekan
  76. Prince Adeleye Adeyemi
  77. Prince Odedina Olukayode
  78. Prince Osunsanya Oladapo
  79. Prince Abiodun Onanuga
  80. Prince Muftaudeen Abimbola
  81. Prince Kamorudeen Lawal
  82. Prince Abimbola Olusegun
  83. Prince Tajudeen Abimbola
  84. Prince Hammed Babatunde

Read also

"They want to stop me": K1 cries out to Governor Abiodun over move to block him from Awujale throne

Five additional names were nominated at the venue, bringing the total to 95 aspirants.'

Next steps for kingmakers

Following the nominations, the kingmakers will conduct a thorough review of the candidates and forward their recommended names to the government for approval.

Owoyemi assured that within a month, Ijebuland would have a new Awujale seated on the stool, completing the traditional selection process.

Governor Abiodun suspends Ogun monarch

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government led by Dapo Abiodun has suspended Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo for six months.

The monarch was suspended for allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Ogun State
Hot:
Melanie collins Neon streamer Izzy ogbeide Bbnaij sultana Karen moss