Political tension mounted in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state on Monday, January 19.

Community leaders, politicians, youths, and thought leaders from Nnewichi took to the streets to protest alleged plans by some individuals, led by the President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Hon. Jude Osumuoh, to extend the tenure of the serving Mayor, Hon. Echezona Anazodo.

The protesters carried banners with different inscriptions depicting their anxieties.

They marched through major streets in the industrial city, chanting solidarity songs before finally assembling at the palace of their traditional ruler, Igwe Kenneth Orizu.

Nnewichi demands rotation as mayor tenure ends

Speaking during the protest march, traditional ruler of Nnewichi community, HRH Obi George Onyekaba (Obidiugwu), who spoke on behalf of the community, said that the four basic communities in Nnewi North LGA, which include Otolo, Uruagu, Umudim, and Nnewichi, had a written agreement in 1997, where it was clearly stipulated that the two political slots of LG chairmanship and the state assembly seat would be rotated among them, with a representative of each community or quarter serving one tenure per time.

He said that his community will produce the next local government chairman (Mayor) when the tenure of the serving Mayor ends in August 2026.

He, however, expressed frustration that some individuals led by the President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Hon. Jude Osumuoh, are making every effort to truncate the arrangement, by manipulating documents to allow the sitting Mayor, Hon. Echezona Anazodo, serve two tenures.

According to him, in 1998, when Hon. Ernest Obiora served the tenure of Uruagu as LG chairman, the council chairman was in office for one and a half years, because of the existing government regulations at the time.

He explained also that Hon. Amobi Chikwendu, who served the tenure of the Otolo community thereafter, was in office for three years, because of the prevailing laws of the state.

He explained that the Anambra state government, through the state assembly, amended the Local Government Administrative Law so that all Mayors in the state’s 21 LGAs serve only two-year terms. Therefore, he insisted, since the current Mayor from Umudim will finish his tenure in August, he must vacate office to allow Nnewichi to take its turn, completing the rotational cycle established in the 1997 agreement.

He added, "Since the 1997 agreement in Nnewi North LGA, no Mayor or Deputy Mayor has spent more than one tenure, though years of service varied, according to the prevailing laws."

"Currently, the Anambra State Local Government Administrative Law provides for a two-year tenure. This is the bone of contention for Nnewichi that the current Mayor of Nnewi North, who is from Umudim, will spend 2 years, which he was aware of even before he decided to vie for the position."

"He was elected on the basis of that law. Why this decision now to extend his tenure? For a peaceful co-existence in Nnewi North, Hon. Anazodo should be content with his single tenure, so that the next quarter, which is Nnewichi, will also serve."

Leaders reject attempts to skip their turn

In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, an aspirant for the chairmanship position from Nnewichi community, Hon. Cornel Osigwe, supported what the traditional ruler said, while insisting that for the past 28 years, after agreement was signed for rotation of power, no community in Nnewi North has served two tenures.

He said, "This rotational arrangement reduced the cost of politicking and tension generally. It reduced expenses and further brought peace and harmonious co-existence. We must not allow any person or group to truncate it."

Also, in an interview with Legit.ng, the President General of Nnewichi community, Engr (Sir) Emma Chukwueloka, claimed that:

"Few individuals, led by the President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Hon. Jude Osumuoh, organised what they called a BoT meeting to discuss the 1997 rotational agreement without inviting Nnewichi, whose turn it is to produce the next Mayor."

While insisting that his community is not part of arrangements to extend the tenure of the current Mayor, Engr Chukwueloka requested to know if his community is no longer part of Nnewi North LGA, so that it would be sidelined in a major decision-making like that.

He, however, insisted that as long as the 1997 agreement subsisted, his community would produce the next Mayor of Nnewi North in August 2026.

A major stakeholder in the Nnewichi community, Chief Emeka Alutu, also lent his voice on the call for Nnewichi to produce the Mayor of Nnewi North in August 2026.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Chief Alutu, a former President of Abubor Nnewichi Progressive Union, and presently, the Secretary of Nnewichi community traditional council, urged Nnewi North to maintain the zoning and rotational agreement in the interest of peace and harmonious co-existence.

Various other stakeholders who spoke at the event, including Hon. Amobi Okonkwo (Anunuebe), as well as BoT members from Nnewichi led by Hon. Sir Fabian Obi, told the leadership of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, led by Hon. Jude Osumuoh, to resist the temptation of setting Nnewi North LGA on fire with his "inordinate ambition."

They also called on the governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo, to "respect the people's opinion - not the ambition of a few individuals."

After listening to their grievances, the traditional ruler of Nnewi ancient kingdom, HRH Igwe Kenneth Orizu, said that he still stands on the rotation of political power among four communities in Nnewi North, as signed in 1997.

While calling on major political actors in the LGA not to truncate the process, the monarch said he would still need to meet with the leadership of Nnewichi community, whose turn it is to produce the next Mayor, with a view to addressing the issue properly.

