A PTA has reacted to the government order directing schools in Anambra state to resume classes on Mondays

IPOB had declared every Monday in the southeast, a sit-at-home day until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released

But the Anambra government has directed teachers to resume classes on Mondays or forfeit their salaries

A Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) has reacted to the executive order directing schools in Anambra state to resume classes on Mondays.

The Anambra state government issued an Executive Order abolishing the closure of schools on Mondays over sit-at-home.

It warned that any teacher or non-tutorial staff who fails to comply will either receive 20 per cent of their salary or forfeit it entirely.

This was conveyed in a letter dated January 22, 2026, and signed by Board Secretary, Universal Basic Education Board, Loveline Mgbemena.

Mgbemena directed all permanent board members, zonal directors, officers in charge of the 21 local government areas, and departmental heads to notify staff under them and ensure strict compliance. She said the directive followed the state exco retreat held on January 21, presided over by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

She warned that any tutorial or non-tutorial staff who fails to report to school or office on Mondays will either receive only 20 per cent of their salary or forfeit it entirely. The letter, titled "Executive Order on Termination of Monday Sit-at-Home in Anambra State," stated that the long-standing Monday sit-at-home had been abolished with immediate effect.

The sit-at-home was introduced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on August 9, 2021, to demand the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, with schools, markets, and motor parks ordered to shut. Although IPOB later announced the cancellation of the directive, many residents still observe it due to fear of attacks.

PTA backs order, questions implementation

Reacting to the executive order, the chairman of the Parent Teachers Association at Community Secondary School, Inoma, Anambra West LGA, Mr. Augustine Iloma, hailed the directive.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Sunday, January 25, Mr. Iloma said that such an order is the easiest way to force teachers and pupils back to the classroom on Mondays, without which, according to him, Mondays will always be regarded as part of the weekend, as it is already.

He, however, raised concern regarding the possibility of implementing such an order, when, according to him, similar orders from the same governor and the same government failed in the past.

He also raised another concern that teachers might wish to attend classes, but parents, out of fear, might want their wards to stay back home on Mondays for fear of being attacked on the road or in the classroom.

He asked about security arrangements put in place by the state government before it ordered the abolishment, and forced teachers and their pupils back to classes.

He said, "Government directive on resumption of Monday classes is commendable, but can this be sustained?"

"Markets and banks in Anambra do not open on Mondays. Local government and state secretariats hardly open on Mondays. Parks and transport stations do not open in many places."

"Without the above opening for businesses, I doubt if it will be simple for classes to open on Mondays, because their operations and activities are tied, in some ways, to the school life."

"For example, if you do not have cash and cannot find a bank to get cash on Mondays, this will pose a hindrance in some ways. If you do not have a private vehicle but live in a reasonably distant place from school, when transporters are not operating on Mondays, you can hardly send your kid to school, and so on."

"Again, this directive may take effect, but very gradually and slowly. Teachers may come to the classroom, but how many parents will allow their children to attend Monday classes immediately? The fear is there already, and it will take some time to resolve."

"Parents may still have the fear that their children may be attacked while attending Monday classes - and nobody knows where and when it may happen."

"This is exactly the sentiment many parents and teachers are sharing, which might hinder the implementation of the directive or executive order."

He begged Governor Charles Soludo, while he should remain firm in the implementation of the directive, he should also ensure that his government is very lenient on teachers, knowing that issues such as stopping Monday sit-at-home in the state will take time to resolve.

Parent urges political solution to sit-at-home

A parent whose child is schooling at Okwuana Central School, Nnewi, in Nnewi North LGA of the state, who gave her name simply as Njideka, said that the governor has "done what he is supposed to do by announcing the abolition of the sit-at-home."

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, on Sunday, January 25, in Nnewi, Njideka noted, however, that the directive can hardly take effect.

She said, "Yes, he said what he should say as a governor who wants his state to move forward. But how is the directive going to work? They said that IPOB has directed people to go about their businesses on Mondays, but as you can see, nobody is going about their business on Mondays."

"Hospitals, banks, motor parks, transportation systems, and markets do not open on Mondays. Even government people do not go to work on Mondays, but they want me to send my children to class on a Monday? How? They think children are commodities you can go to the market to buy?"

Speaking on how the Monday sit-at-home could be stopped, she said,

"Do you know that it is because of Nnamdi Kanu that they started this sit-at-home? Some people are home on Mondays because they fear that they may be attacked and killed. Others are home because they want to honour Nnamdi Kanu."

"So, if these are our Igbo governors and these senators and ministers, and our big men should come together and move to Tinubu's house, ask him what it will take to get Nnamdi Kanu out. Once Kanu is out, next Monday, everything will open up, and people will go to their business. This is what these government people should do immediately - not give orders up and down."

Soludo shuts Onitsha Market over sit‑at‑home defiance

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Soludo has ordered the closure of Onitsha Main Market for one week after traders continued to comply with the controversial Monday sit‑at‑home directive instead of opening for business.

Security operatives sealed the bustling commercial hub to enforce the shutdown, and Soludo warned that the closure could be extended to one month if traders still refuse to resume normal economic activity.

The governor described the traders’ actions as economic sabotage that undermines efforts to restore public order and business life in the state, urging vendors to reopen and cooperate with government directives.

