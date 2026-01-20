The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) confirmed that successful applicants had advanced to the NJFP 2.0 talent pool

The next stage of the process centred on psychometric assessment, profile updates and CV submission

NJFP reminded applicants that admission into the talent pool did not automatically guarantee placement with host organisations

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) announced on January 20, 2026, through its official X handle @NigeriaJFP, that applicants who had successfully passed the computer-based test (CBT) and video review were now being admitted into the NJFP 2.0 talent pool.

The programme stated:

NJFP 2.0 talent pool admission strengthens opportunities for Nigerian graduates seeking career growth. Photo credit: NJFP

Source: UGC

“Dear NJFP Applicants, You’re one step closer in your NJFP 2.0 journey. Applicants who have successfully passed the CBT and video review are being admitted into the NJFP 2.0 talent pool.”

Psychometric assessment

According to the NJFP, the next stage of the process would focus on the psychometric assessment. Applicants were also expected to update their profiles and upload strong CVs. The programme explained that this stage was designed to help them better understand each applicant’s strengths, work style and readiness for matching with host organisations.

It added:

“The next phase focuses on the psychometric assessment, alongside updating your profile and uploading a strong CV. This stage helps us better understand your strengths, work style and readiness for matching with host organizations.”

Email invitation and placement clarification

The NJFP advised applicants to monitor their emails for invitations into the talent pool and instructions on completing the psychometric test. It further clarified that admission into the pool did not automatically guarantee placement with host organisations.

The programme stressed:

“Keep an eye on your email for your invitation into the pool and instructions on completing the psychometric test. Admission into the pool does not automatically guarantee placement.”

Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme highlights that talent pool admission does not guarantee placement. Photo credit: NigeriaJFP/x

Source: Twitter

What is NJFP?

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is a youth empowerment initiative designed to provide graduates with practical work experience, mentorship and skills development. Launched to tackle unemployment and underemployment among young Nigerians, the programme connects fellows with host organisations across diverse sectors for a year-long placement.

It aims to enhance employability, build leadership capacity and prepare participants for meaningful careers. NJFP also supports organisations by offering access to a pool of talented graduates.

By bridging the gap between education and the workplace, the programme contributes to national growth while empowering young people to thrive in today’s competitive job market.

See the X post below:

Common mistakes when applying for NJFP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) has released a list of three frequent error messages applicants face when applying for the internship programme.

The programme is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with European Union (EU) funding and aims to bridge the gap between learning and earning for graduates. This was contained in a short statement issued via the NJFP X handle @NigeriaJFP on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The NJFP also explained how applicants can fix the errors and this error may occur due to temporary downtime or a connection issue with the NIN verification service provider.

Source: Legit.ng