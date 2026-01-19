NYSC released deployment details for 2026 Batch A Stream 1 and confirmed that call-up letters were available online

The scheme redirected some corps members posted to Lagos and the FCT to orientation camps in neighbouring states due to limited capacity

Prospective corps members were warned against night travel and advised to resolve documentation discrepancies before camp registration

The National Youth Service Corps has released deployment information for 2026 Batch A Stream 1 prospective corps members, confirming that call-up letters are now accessible on its portal.

The scheme made the announcement on Monday, January 19, through its official X account. It disclosed that not all corps members posted to Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory will attend orientation within those locations.

Corps members assembling at an NYSC orientation camp during a previous batch exercise. Photo: NYSC

Source: Twitter

Orientation camps spread across states

According to the NYSC, some individuals posted to Lagos State will undergo orientation in Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun and Osun states. Those deployed to the Federal Capital Territory will attend camps located in Kaduna, Niger and Nasarawa states.

The scheme explained that the arrangement was driven by space constraints at orientation camps. It noted that only about 40 percent of registered prospective corps members can be accommodated for the upcoming exercise.

The measure was presented as a temporary solution to manage the large number of participants expected for the January intake.

Prospective corps members were also advised to observe safety precautions while travelling to their assigned camps. The NYSC cautioned against night travel and urged participants to plan their journeys early. It also reminded them to complete all documentation before arrival, including printing and signing required forms ahead of camp registration.

Prospective corps members have been warned against night travel. Photo: FB/NYSC

Source: Facebook

Warnings over documentation discrepancies

In a separate notice, the scheme warned that individuals with inconsistencies in their records would not be registered at the orientation camp.

It stated:

“Prospective Corps Members with discrepancies in the Date of Graduation on their call-up letters and the date on their Statement of Results will not be registered in the Orientation Camp.”

Affected participants were directed to resolve such issues with their respective Student Affairs Officers before reporting for orientation. The NYSC said compliance with this instruction would prevent delays during registration.

Guidelines were also issued for married female prospective corps members. The scheme said those not posted to the state of their husband’s domicile should report to the nearest orientation camp for registration.

For applicants seeking concessional posting on marital grounds, the NYSC outlined required documents. It stated, “Married Female Prospective Corps Members who want to apply for Concessional Posting based on Marital Grounds are to upload the following documents: Marriage Certificate, Identity of Husband, Letter of Place of Domicile from Husband.”

The updates come ahead of the 2026 Batch A orientation course scheduled to begin nationwide on January 21. The NYSC has reiterated that indiscipline will not be tolerated during the programme

Adamawa govt approves N11.4bn for NYSC camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa State Executive Council had approved a total of N11.4 billion for the execution of key developmental projects spanning the education, health, water, and power sectors.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, James Iliya, who announced the decision after the council meeting, said the funding aligns with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s vision of improving social infrastructure and living standards across the state

Source: Legit.ng