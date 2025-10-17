Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) has announced a plan to engage young Nigerian graduates with work experience in the country.

The programme is designed to connect high-potential Nigerian graduates with real-world work opportunities nationwide.

FG, UNDP announce career opportunities for young Nigerian graduates.

NJFP announced that the application portal will open on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

This was contained in a post shared via its X handle @NigeriaJFP on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The empowerment programme gives young Nigerian graduates the chance to connect with real career opportunities.

Eligibility/requirements for NJFP

According to the post, interested applicants must meet the following requirements/eligibility status

Fresh graduate (bachelor’s degree or HND Certificate) from any discipline and graduated not earlier than 2022.

Graduated with at least a Second-Class Lower (2.2) for a bachelor’s degree or Upper Credit (> 3.00) for HND Certificate holders.

30 years old or younger.

Not currently engaged in any employment.

Completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) OR have a certificate of exemption from the NYSC.

Documentation required for NJFP

Applicants must also have the following documents:

Notarized Degree Certificate

NYSC Certificate

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

National Identification Number (NIN) Slip

Bank Verification Number (BVN)

What is NJFP?

NJFP is a youth empowerment initiative by the Federal Government of Nigeria, co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The programme offers a 12-month paid work placement in private and public sector organizations across Nigeria.

