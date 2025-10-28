The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) has sent an important message to applicants on some common mistakes

The NJFP listed the three common mistakes applicants encounter during registration and how they can fix the errors

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme launched the programme to advance the careers of young Nigerian graduates

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) has released a list of three frequent error messages applicants face when applying for the internship programme.

The programme is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with European Union (EU) funding and aims to bridge the gap between learning and earning for graduates.

This was contained in a short statement issued via the NJFP X handle @NigeriaJFP on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

The NJFP also explained how applicants can fix the errors.

NJFP: 3 frequent error messages

Verification Failed

• This error may occur due to temporary downtime or a connection issue with the NIN verification service provider.

What to do:

• Wait and try again later.

NIN Mismatch / Invalid

This typically happens when:

• Your NIN is mistyped or incomplete.

• The name on your NJFP application doesn't match the name on your NIN record.

What to do:

• Ensure your details match exactly as they appear on your NIN, including correct spelling.

If you've changed your name, update your NIN record first.

• If your NIN record is incorrect, visit a NIMC office to update it before trying again.

"Not Eligible" After Entering NIN?

This message may appear if:

• You are over 30 years old (born before 1995). • Your graduation year is earlier than 2022.

• You are a past NJFP Fellow or Alumnus. • You do not meet other eligibility criteria.

What to do:

• Review all details and confirm you meet the programme's eligibility requirements.

• If you made an error in your NIN or email, use the self-service correction option.

Nigerians react as NJFP lists common errors

@Emmydgod

I just saw the DOB error on my profile using the Self Service portal, but I’m still getting the NIN Mismatch error on my dashboard.

@ShehuSilas98

I am yet to receive any email again regarding my CBT test after I completed my NIN verification. I tried to log in, but it's not connecting.



What might be the problem?

@BrightDebbie1

Hi, please I tried editing a mistake in my application; however, the editing profile has been disabled because both my NIN and Email verification have been completed.

Please, how can this be rectified?

@adamsaleemm

What about errors like "cannot read properties of undefined(reading 'message") during NIN verification, is that also the same with NIN mismatch?

@Gentlevipher

Please, how can I change the NYSC number?

I mistakenly put my state code instead of my NYSC number @NigeriaJFP.the

