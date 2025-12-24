More than 25,000 applicants across Nigeria had already completed the NJFP Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Thousands of graduates were still actively participating in the transparent and merit-driven assessment process

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme 2.0 continued to provide a vital bridge between graduates and employment opportunities

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) reported that a total of 25,112 applicants nationwide had successfully attempted and completed the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Officials confirmed that thousands more were still participating in the transparent and merit-based assessment process, with additional tests ongoing across the country.

NJFP CBT update confirmed 25,112 applicants completed the transparent, merit-based graduate assessment nationwide. Photo credit: NJFP

Source: UGC

Transparent and merit-based assessment

Programme organisers stated that the CBT was designed to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all applicants. They emphasised that the process remained open and ongoing, allowing more graduates to take part.

In a message of appreciation, the NJFP team said: “We sincerely appreciate the commitment and patience of all applicants as Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme 2.0 continues to move forward.”

NJFP 2.0 served as a bridge connecting fresh graduates to meaningful employment opportunities across public and private sectors. Photo credit: NJFP

Source: Facebook

Nigeria Jubilee Fellows programme supports graduates

The NJFP explained that the initiative existed to support graduates as they navigated complex labour markets in search of meaningful work. The programme was described as a bridge connecting fresh graduates to employment opportunities within both public and private sector organisations.

By linking graduates to work placements, the NJFP aimed to provide practical experience and exposure to professional environments. Organisers highlighted that this approach was intended to ease the transition from academic study to the workplace, helping young Nigerians build careers and contribute to national development.

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP 2.0) represents a renewed national effort to equip Nigerians with the skills, mentorship, and opportunities they need to build lasting careers. Led by the Federal Government of Nigeria, with support from the European Union (EU) and implemented by United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the programme connects talented graduates to meaningful work placements, career guidance, and entrepreneurial pathways.

Since its first placements in October 2022, NJFP has provided thousands of graduates with fully paid, 12-month placements across leading organizations in both the public and private sectors, equipping them with practical experience and leadership skills needed for the future of work.

Building on its proven success, NJFP 2.0 ushers in a new era of scale and strategic integration, leveraging digital technology for programme delivery and skills development to place 23,724 fellows, positioning the programme as Nigeria's national platform for youth employability, workforce transformation and enterprise support.

See the X post below:

FG, UNDP launch programme to connect young Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) has announced a plan to engage young Nigerian graduates with work experience in the country. The programme is designed to connect high-potential Nigerian graduates with real-world work opportunities nationwide.

NJFP announced that the application portal will open on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. This was contained in a post shared via its X handle @NigeriaJFP on Friday, October 17, 2025. The empowerment programme gives young Nigerian graduates the chance to connect with real career opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng