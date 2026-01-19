Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) has lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha Mamma, to the cold hand of death. The NSA mother, who was often referred to as Hajja Mamma, reportedly died on Monday, January 19, at the age of 89.

Recall that Hajja Mamma was also the mother to the Emir of Fufore in Adamawa State, HRH Sani Ribadu, a brother to the NSA. One of those who paid a condolence visit to the family of the NSA was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Binani).

In his condolence message to the Ribadu's family, Senator Binani said the deceased was a “mother to all,” adding that her wisdom and prayers were a shield for her children and the entire community.

According to The Leadership, the former senator described her as a pillar of strength during her condolence visit on Monday, January 19.

“Her life was a testament to the virtues of patience, humility, and devotion. While we grieve with the Emir and the NSA, we take solace in the exemplary life she led and the giants she raised for our state and nation.”

