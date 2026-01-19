An old Instagram post from Destiny Boy’s official handle has resurfaced, where the singer explicitly stated his willingness to die young

A childhood acquaintance of the singer has come forward with grave allegations, suggesting that the singer’s untimely demise may be linked to "money rituals

A resurfaced Instagram post allegedly made by the late Afrofuji singer Destiny Boy has deepened public conversations surrounding his unexpected death at just 22 years old.

The singer, born Afeez Adeshina, reportedly wrote on his former Instagram page, @iam_destinyboy, a bold declaration that has now taken on new meaning following his passing.

In the widely circulated screenshot, he wrote:

“Either I make this money or I die young. MONEY MUST BE MADE.”

Though it remains unclear when the post was originally shared, the message has regained attention after unverified claims linked his death to possible money rituals.

Shortly after news of his passing, a man who claimed to have known Destiny Boy “since childhood” alleged that the young artist may have engaged in money rituals in a bid for fame and financial success.

Another individual went further, accusing a Babalawo identified simply as Ifayemi of giving the singer juju that was “too strong” for someone his age.

None of these claims has been independently verified, and there is no official confirmation connecting the singer’s death to any ritual-related activity.

However, the allegations have gained traction online, particularly due to Destiny Boy’s resurfaced post expressing a willingness to risk everything for success.

Netizens react to Destiny Boy's old post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@shopify_expert300 commented:

"Why attaching Davido’s to this now.. I’m very sure the young man has another picture you can use.. May his soul rest in peace"

@luqman_olabidemi_dapo noted:

"But wait ooo how una de save all this post😮😮😮 den boom wen something sup una go post am"'

@ johnny_signatures wrote:

"Here we don’t do get money or die trying, we build legacies that pays generations that should be the goal bruh😢 so sad"

@swizz_billz stated:

"No let the world pressure you or people pressure you . Once you are gone the world continues like nothing happened"

@ikechukwu_ehimhen shared:

"U wan use your self compare person wey meet money for house,unlike us wey we dey try to hustle from scratch no compromise"

A Nigerian man has publicly named a herbalist, Ifayemi, accusing him of providing Destiny Boy with juju. Photo: Destiny Boy.

Source: Instagram

Destiny Boy's mum denies money ritual claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of late Nigerian singer Destiny Boy, Saida Adeshina, has broken her silence amid widespread rumours surrounding her son’s death.

She firmly denied claims that he was involved in money rituals or sacrificed for fame.

Speaking in a viral video circulating on social media, an emotional Saida Adeshina warned Nigerians against spreading unverified stories about her son, saying anyone using his name to seek relevance would “suffer the same fate” as him.

