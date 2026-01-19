Destiny Boy’s female friend has posted the last voice note the Fuji singer sent to her before his controversial death

She shared how the words affected her as she expressed pain over his death and decided to post the voice note online

The voice note trended, as many took to the comments section to comfort the lady and mourn the late singer who passed

A female friend of Destiny Boy took to social media to share the last voice note that the late rising Afrofuji star sent to her before his death.

Afeez Adeshina, popularly known as Destiny Boy, reportedly died at the age of 22, a development that has thrown fans and colleagues into mourning.

A female friend of Destiny Boy posts his last voice note to her. TikTok/@bigzeenah8, @iam_destinyboy

Source: TikTok

Reports also emerged claiming that the singer vomited before he died, and had been buried on January 18, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Shortly after the news of Destiny Boy’s death went viral, videos showing the remains of the singer trended as well, sparking reactions.

In one of the circulating footage, the young artist is seen lying motionless in the backseat of a car, with what appears to be wool placed in his nostrils, as he was reportedly being transported to a mortuary.

Destiny Boy’s friend posts his last voice note

Following Destiny Boy’s death, a lady identified as @bigzeenah8 on TikTok shared the last voice note she received from Destiny Boy.

She captioned the post:

“E still be like dream person wey tell me say I just I forget him I will forever miss him voice. God this one pain me. Koda o. This one deep o destiny boy.”

In the voice note, Destiny Boy told her:

“You remember us today, God will continue to make you remember us.”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's post about Destiny Boy

The post went viral on TikTok and had over 121,o00 views as of the time of this report.

Many who came across the post mourned the death of Destiny Boy in the comments section.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Emiola said:

"I can’t believe this."

@queen tunrayo said:

"I can’t still believe."

@Tiwatope said:

"So painful."

Destiny Boy's death sparks reactions after it became public on 18 January 2026. Photo: @iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that another man, who is a family friend to Destiny Boy, has posted the last chat he had with the singer before his controversial death.

What the singer said about his health during the chat got people talking, as seen in the screenshot that he shared.

Fans and loved ones have mourned Destiny Boy as the screenshot sparked emotional reactions online following the death.

Native doctor mourns Destiny Boy, posts video

In a related story on Legit.ng, a native doctor took to social media to mourn the death of rising musician, Destiny Boy, whose demise sparked controversy.

He posted a short message and a video he made with the singer on his TikTok page, which grabbed people's attention.

Netizens raised concerns about Destiny Boy’s looks in the video, as it trended online following the singer's death.

