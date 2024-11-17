Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred the second-highest national honour on Modi on Sunday, November 17

The 74-year-old is on a two-day state visit to Nigeria to discuss how to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) award on visiting Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Modi became the second foreign dignitary to receive this distinction, after Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

Modi is in Nigeria on a State Visit Photo credit: @NgNewsAgency

Source: Twitter

The GCON award is the 17th international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign country.

President Tinubu declared Modi a friend of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Olusegun Dada, special assistant on social media to President Tinubu made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.and a .

Modi arrived in Nigeria on Saturday, November 16 for the first leg of his three-nation tour, which will also take him to Brazil and Guyana.

Speaking about the State Visit to Nigeria, Modi said:

“At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi.”

Tinubu to host Indian Prime Minister in Aso Rock

Legit.ng recalls that the presidency, in a statement, disclosed that Tinubu and Modi would discuss how to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Modi's arrival in Abuja has created a high expectation for a productive engagement between him and President Tinubu.

The relationship between Nigeria and India has been growing steadily, with cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and healthcare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng