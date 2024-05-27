President Bola Tinubu has revealed that there was a long-time relationship between him and Gilbert Chagoury, the chairman of HiTech Company handling the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

The president made the revelation during the flag-off of the road in Lagos on Sunday, May 27, adding that they tamed the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos together

Tinubu's revelation came three weeks after Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate in 2023, alleged that the contract was awarded to HiTech because the president's son was part of the company's board

President Bola Tinubu has admitted to having a long-time relationship with Gilbert Chagoury, the owner of the HiTech Company handling the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, three weeks after Atiku Abubakar's allegation of conflict of interest on the contract.

The former vice president, in a statement on Monday, May 6, alleged that there was a conflict of interest in the project because President Tinubu's son was a board member of HiTech and that the federal government only awarded the contract because of the relationship the president and Chagoury.

Tinubu speaks on relationship with chairman of Hitech Company after Atiku's allegation Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, alleged that the contract was awarded to HiTech without any bidding for competition from other construction companies.

Tinubu reveals relationship with HiTech company boss

Speaking at the project's flag-off on Sunday, May 27, Tinubu disclosed that the chairman of HiTech company, Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury, and Engr. Ronald Chagoury have a long-standing relationship and have worked together for many years.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu revealed that the indigenous company successfully carried out the project of preventing the Atlantic Ocean from wrecking a critical section of the Lagos shoreline. He said:

“Together, we worked to tame the Atlantic and turned a disaster into a great asset of value. We lost weight and took insults but eventually tamed the Atlantic. We achieved our goals.”

See the video of the president's full speech here:

2027: Why Atiku may get PDP presidential ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian politicians have been making permutations ahead of the 2027 presidential election, barely a year after the 2023 general election, where Tinubu secured the seat of power.

Key players in the 2023 presidential election, including Tinubu, Atiku, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are believed to have started plans for the next general election.

Source: Legit.ng