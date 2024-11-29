Presidential aide, O'tega Ogra, has given some explanations amid perceptions that the recent France-Nigeria Business Council meeting which was attended by Gilbert Chagoury, a Lebanese businessman, is a ‘funny ploy’

Ogra, BUA Group's former head of brands and corporate communications, said he worked closely with the Nigerian-France Business Council meeting since its inauguration in 2021 and attended their meetings

The France-Nigeria Business Council was inaugurated by French leader, Emmanuel Macron, in June 2021 - a month after ex-President Muhammadu Buhari visited Paris for the financing of African Economies summit

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - O'tega Ogra, the senior special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on digital strategy, engagement and communications, has said Gilbert Chagoury, founder of the Chagoury Group, is one of the first six 'Nigerian members' of the France-Nigeria Business Council at its inauguration in 2021.

Ogra dismissed insinuations that Chagoury is the one making decisions in France on behalf of Nigeria. The presidential aide also rubbished claims in some quarters that President Tinubu is the puppet being used to plunder Nigeria.

Tinubu's aide, O'tega Ogra, says Gilbert Chagoury has always been on the France-Nigeria Business Council even before the president's assumption of office. Photo credits: @ReporteraNews, @NGRPresident

Ogra insisted that Chagoury and several Nigerian entrepreneurs are "working hard to establish mutually beneficial business and economic initiatives for Nigeria within and outside the country".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, November 29:

“The first 6 Nigerian members of the council at its inauguration (all pictured below) included the pioneer and two-time President (2021-2023) of Council - Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group; Herbert Wigwe (now of blessed memory & president from 2023 till his passing) of Access Bank; Chief Mike Adenuga of Globacom; Gilbert Chagoury of Chagoury Group; Aliko Dangote of Dangote Industries; and Tony Elumelu, Chairman UBA & Heirs Holdings. This has now been expanded to include the likes of Daisy Danjuma of May&Baker and Sapetro; Dr. Philip Mshelbila of NLNG, Gbenga Agboola of Flutterwave; Jim Ovia of Zenith amongst others. Aig-Imokhuede of Access Bank took over as President after Herbert’s untimely passing this year. On the French side, you had big businesses like Dassault, Axens, Danone, Axens, Ponticelli, Total Energies, amongst others.

“I recall that since the first summit, many successes and partnerships have been recorded on both sides two Nigerian Banks opening full offices in Paris amongst other collaboration in Oil&Gas, Renewables & Energy, Transport, Infrastructure, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, amongst others.

“Whilst some sit and complain, there are many who are working hard to establish mutually beneficial business and economic initiatives for Nigeria within and outside the country. Now, our Chief Marketer and C-in-C, President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT is leading the charge. Guess what? He will succeed and the world is already taking notice.”

Legit.ng reports that Chagoury is a Lebanese Nigerian who was born to Lebanese immigrant parents in Lagos. Gilbert and his younger brother Ronald Chagoury, own Hitech, a construction company that has undertaken several road projects in Southern Nigeria.

The senior Chagoury, 78, is an associate of President Tinubu, with the president praising him in January for his "consistency and reliability".

