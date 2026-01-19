The Inspector-General of Police disclosed that 52 suspects arrested during the Ekpoma protest were involved in looting shops and vandalising property

The Police dismissed claims that the suspects were detained for participating in a peaceful protest

The Ekpoma protest, which was against kidnapping, later turned violent, leading to arrests and court action

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Ekpoma, Edo - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has clarified that the 52 individuals arrested during recent protests in Ekpoma, Edo State, were taken into custody for alleged looting and vandalism, not for participating in a peaceful demonstration.

According to Egbetokun, reports available to him indicated that those arrested were involved in criminal activities, including the looting of shops and the vandalism of the palace of the Enogie of Ekpoma.

Speaking in a video shared on the Nigeria Police Force’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the police chief dismissed claims that the suspects were arrested solely for protesting.

“In Ekpoma, yes, 52 people were arrested during the protest, and from the reports reaching me, those arrested were individuals who took part in looting shops and vandalising the Enogie’s palace,” the IGP said.

He lamented what he described as a recurring narrative that portrays the police as clampdown agents against peaceful protests, even when crimes are committed under the guise of demonstrations.

Police are not against lawful protests - IGP

The police boss stressed that the Nigeria Police Force is not opposed to lawful protests and remains committed to protecting citizens who choose to express their grievances peacefully.

“That is the usual false narrative against the police. Whenever criminal offences are committed during protests, the story often becomes that the police arrested peaceful protesters,” he said.

Egbetokun recalled past incidents where police facilities were burnt, officers killed, and weapons stolen during protests, yet the force was still accused of suppressing peaceful demonstrations.

“In the case of Ekpoma, the police will not go after anyone who participated in a peaceful protest. We are not against peaceful protest. We have made that clear repeatedly,” he added.

He, however, warned that the police would not tolerate acts of violence, destruction of property, or looting carried out under the cover of protests.

“Peaceful protest is not a challenge to the police. What we will not allow is criminality, violence, destruction of property, or looting of shops during protests. Those are the people we have issues with,” the IGP said.

What happened

Providing background, residents of Ekpoma and neighbouring communities had staged protests over rising cases of kidnapping in the area, marching along major roads and calling on authorities to address security concerns.

The protest later degenerated on January 10, leading to incidents of vandalism and looting.

Several demonstrators, including students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), were subsequently arrested.

Following the incident, a Federal High Court in Edo State remanded 52 suspects over allegations of malicious damage and armed robbery linked to the protest.

The AAU students arrested in connection with the incident have since been released.

Edo govt gives update on arrested students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo State Government said the 38 students arrested during last weekend's protest in Ekpoma will soon be released.

The Commissioner for Education, Paddy Iyamu, confirms academic activities will resume on Monday after the restoration of normalcy.

Governor Okpebholo emphasises ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

Natasha reacts to arrest of AAU students

In a related story, Legit.ng reports that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has condemned the arrest of 52 AAU students, advocating for dialogue over detention.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged the Edo State government to tackle insecurity instead of suppressing youth protests.

The recent protest against kidnappings turned violent in the south-south state, leading to vandalism and looting in Ekpoma.

