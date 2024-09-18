Global site navigation

Abuja School Teachers Begin Indefinite Strike, Gives Reason
Education

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • Teachers of government-owned primary schools in Abuja have begun an indefinite strike, leaving pupils and parents in uncertainty
  • The strike follows a 14-day ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), demanding the settlement of owed minimum wage arrears and other allowances
  • Comrade Ameh Baba, Chairman of the NUT in Kubwa, warns that if the government does not respond within 7 days, further actions including picketing and protests will follow

In a significant development, teachers of government-owned primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commenced an indefinite strike.

This action follows a 14-day ultimatum issued by the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Chapter, to the six area councils within the territory.

School teachers strike over unfulfilled demands
School teachers strike over unfulfilled demands. Photo credit: Peterv via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, pupils who arrived at their schools were met with disappointment as their teachers directed them to return home upon reaching the school gates.

This abrupt halt in educational activities has left many parents and students in a state of uncertainty.

Abuja teachers strike to press action

Confirming the strike, Comrade Ameh Baba, Chairman of the NUT in Kubwa, stated that a resolution was reached before the strike commenced.

He emphasized that the primary demand is for the six area councils to fulfill their pledge to settle 60 percent of the owed minimum wage arrears.

Comrade Ameh also criticized the councils for their failure to implement the payment of a 40 percent peculiar allowance and the non-implementation of a 25 percent and 35 percent salary increment for teachers.

He stressed the importance of primary education, describing it as the foundation of human education that should be treated with utmost care.

The union has issued a stern warning, stating, “This strike we started today is just the beginning. If the government does not respond after about 7 days, we are going to picket the area councils secretariats.” Comrade Ameh further added, “It would also be followed with the protest as well a solidarity from the secondary schools’ teacher in the long run. But as of now it would affect the JSS 1 incoming students, because their result is due for release.”

Abia teachers begin indefinite strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that with the growing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria shooting up from 10.5 million in 2021 to 18.5 million in 2022.

More children might be seeing themselves on the streets of Abia state following an indefinite strike action by teachers.

