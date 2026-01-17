Oriyomi Hamzat announces run for Oyo governorship under the Accord Party in the 2027 election

Public reactions vary, highlighting his grassroots popularity and potential impact on political dynamics

Supporters express optimism while critics question his viability against established politicians

Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, a popular media personality based in Oyo State, has declared his intention to contest the state governorship election in the 2027 poll under the Accord Party.

The broadcaster, who is also the founder of the Agidigbo FM. made the declaration publicly at the rally of the party in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, January 17.

Oriyomi Hamzat declares intention to contest for Oyo state governor Photo Credit: Agidigbo 88.7 FM

Source: Twitter

Hamzat speaks on 2027 governorship ambition

Hamzat said that he will not be mobilising the crowd for any politician or campaign for anyone in the 2027 general elections.

The statement reads in part:

“I will contest in the gubernatorial election under the Accord Party.”

The development marked his full commitment to his own political ambitions ahead of the general election as he stepped away from supporting politicians in elections and presented himself for a governorship election in Oyo.

Nigerians react to Oriyomi Hamzat's governorship ambition

However, the declaration by the broadcaster has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Akinade Babatunde said Hamzat's popularity should not be underrated:

"President Tinubu is watching. Though we have a good governor in Oyo State under PDP, people shouldn't undermine Oriyomi's popularity in Oyo State. He is a man of the grassroots. I see Oriyomi playing good politics of popularity. PBAT can never joke with people like Oriyomi because the president understands the game too well. Good move from Oriyomi."

Adebayo Muydeen Adewale faulted the declaration:

"Even when Baba Ladoja was in the limelight, he couldn't deliver Accord to the Government house. We are watching sha."

Oriyomi Hamzat to contest 2027 governorship election in Oyo Photo Credit: Agidigbo 88.7 FM

Source: Instagram

Sodiq Afolabi Olaniyi welcomed his declaration:

"Whether he will win or not, that one is left to God to decide. I think we all should be happy that someone like Alh. Oriyomi Hamzat has decided to join politics. It's a congratulations to the people of Oyo State that the set of their governorship aspirants is swelling with people of reputable image. Best of luck to all our gubernatorial aspirants in Oyo State. Peace!"

Benjamin Robles projected what's likely to happen:

"Oriyomi can never win the governorship election in Oyo state, but will gather substantial support to ensure the leading party is forced to negotiate a deal with the Accord party to ensure victory!"

Ademola Oga Oga welcome the declaration:

"Baba Oiyomi Hamzat, you are truly better. May Allah reward you a hundredfold, ameen. Pray also for me, Ademola Oga Oga. May Allah make wealth easy for me, ameen to do more good than you. I envy you very much."

Hamzat reacts to Peter Obi vs Olubadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat has reacted to the name Peter Obi called the Olubadan after his coronation as the new monarch.

In a video, Hamzat stated that the politician disrespected the Yorubas, noting that even the president did not address the monarch in such a manner.

Fans, however, reacted to his comments, dragging him online and accusing him of attempting to stir up tribal conflict.

