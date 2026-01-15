Police arrested members of a gang linked to the attack on Senator Chris Ngige’s convoy in Anambra State

Two suspects were killed during a two-hour gun battle, while others escaped with gunshot injuries

Security operatives recovered firearms, ammunition, charms, and a vehicle used by the gang

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested members of a criminal gang linked to the recent attack on the convoy of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, with two suspects killed during a prolonged gun battle.

The Anambra state Police Command described the operation as a significant breakthrough in its campaign against violent crime.

Anambra police arrest suspects linked to the attack on Senator Chris Ngige's convoy.

Source: Facebook

The command said the action reinforced its resolve to protect residents and dismantle armed groups operating across the state.

Police ambush leads to deadly encounter

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad based in Awkuzu acted on credible intelligence to intercept the suspects.

The team laid an ambush at Enugwu Agidi junction after receiving information about the movement of the five-man gang.

Ikenga said the suspects, believed to be a mix of armed robbers and cult members with alleged links to a proscribed secessionist group, opened fire when they sighted the police team. He said the confrontation escalated into a fierce gun battle.

“During the exchange, which lasted about two hours, two of the armed suspects sustained fatal gunshot injuries, while three others escaped with varying degrees of injuries,” the police spokesman stated.

Two suspects are killed during a two-hour gun battle with the attackers.

Source: Facebook

Weapons and vehicle recovered

Following the shootout, police recovered several items believed to be used for criminal operations. These included one T.06 rifle, two pump action guns, 24 rounds of T.06 ammunition, and 15 live cartridges. Operatives also found assorted criminal charms, a red beret associated with cult activity, and a black Toyota Highlander vehicle.

Ikenga disclosed that one of the suspects, before he died, confessed to involvement in the attack on Senator Ngige’s convoy. The suspect reportedly told investigators that the gang operated as a strike unit of the Vikings confraternity.

He added that the suspect admitted the group was on a retaliatory mission after the killing of one of its members by a rival cult group.

Police vow sustained crackdown

Commending the officers involved in the operation, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, praised their courage and professionalism. He directed all tactical units to intensify efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Orutugu also issued a public advisory to medical facilities across the state. He urged hospitals and clinics to treat individuals with gunshot injuries, while promptly reporting such cases to the nearest police station.

