Religious leaders under the umbrella of the Association of Nigerian Imams have held a national congregational prayer in Kano, seeking divine intervention over worsening insecurity across the country.

According to Daily Trust, the prayer session took place on Thursday, January 15, at the Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Mosque and drew imams, Islamic scholars, and worshippers from different parts of Kano State.

Participants gathered in a solemn atmosphere to reflect on the nation’s security challenges and to appeal for peace amid rising violence and social tension.

Imams call for spiritual intervention

Addressing the congregation, the association’s national president, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam, said the decision to organise the prayer followed deep concern over Nigeria’s current situation. He said religious leaders believed spiritual reflection was necessary at a time of widespread fear and uncertainty.

“Looking at Nigeria’s current predicament, we resolved to recite the entire Qur’an and seek Allah’s intervention on insecurity,” Sheikh Adam said.

He explained that the prayer was not limited to one region or faith community but was aimed at the overall stability of the country.

Prayer against multiple threats

Sheikh Adam said Nigeria continues to face a range of security threats that have affected lives and livelihoods. He listed insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and emerging armed groups as challenges confronting the nation.

“From the challenges of Boko Haram, Lakurawa to bandits, kidnappers and other groups, these are new realities. We felt that prayer is our last option and our biggest weapon. We are also praying against external threats from countries attempting to destabilize our nation,” he added.

He urged Nigerians to avoid despair and instead turn to humility, unity, and faith as tools for overcoming adversity.

Nationwide prayer initiative planned

The imam described Nigeria as a country endowed with natural resources and resilient citizens, saying peace and justice remain achievable through collective resolve. He called on citizens to support lawful efforts aimed at restoring order while maintaining moral discipline.

Organisers said the Kano prayer marked the beginning of a nationwide initiative. Similar congregational prayers are expected to be held across all 36 states, with participation from imams, traditional rulers, and civil society representatives.

The association said the goal is to foster unity and reinforce peaceful values during a period of national difficulty.

