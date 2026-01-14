The Ministry of Finance and Coordinating Economy got the highest allocation

The top 10 ministries got a cumulative allocation of N48.31 trillion

The Ministry of Power received a lower allocation than the Ministry of Police Affairs

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The 2026 budget allocation to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) points to the government’s priorities in the next fiscal year. The administration of President Bola Tinubu has said that it would prioritise economic reforms, security, and infrastructural development.

The top 10 ministries got a cumulative allocation of N48,31 trillion. Photo: Presidency.

Source: Twitter

Recall that Nigerians protested against insecurity and economic hardships, with the government often reassuring the citizens of improvement. Amnesty International reported that at least 10,217 people have been killed in two years since President Tinubu took power in May 2023.

While insecurity continues to drive many farmers away from their farmlands and displace millions, food insecurity has also increased over time, with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, an agency of the United Nations, revealing that food insecurity poses persistent threats to 30.6 million people in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Here are the top 10 ministries with the highest allocations, suggesting the priorities of the government:

The Ministry of Finance – N16.78 trillion

The Federal Ministry of Finance is mandated to manage federal finances, public revenue, debt and fiscal policies, as well as coordinate revenue allocation (with FAAC). While Nigeria’s economy wears a positive outlook, according to analysts, the ministry is expected to help the government sustain the gains of ongoing reforms.

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning – N9.10 trillion

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, which advises the federal government on national development priorities and coordinates budgets, has recently come under criticism for the poor implementation and performance of previous budgets.

The Ministry of Works – N3.49 trillion

The Ministry has its hands full with various ambitious infrastructures, notably the Lagos-Calabar coastal road and the Badagry-Sokoto Super Highway. Both multi-trillion Naira projects are promised to be completed before the end of President Tinubu’s first term.

The Ministry of Defence – N3.15 trillion

The ministry, which oversees all the armed forces and relevant security agencies and parastatals, is often among the most funded due to Nigeria’s perennial insecurity.

The Ministry of Education – N2.40 trillion

It formulates and implements national education policy from basic to tertiary level. Meanwhile, the education sector continues to suffer from poor funding, despite the comatose state of public education and the alarmingly high rate of out-of-school children in the country.

Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare — N2.15 trillion

The ministry, which is saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding the health and well-being of all Nigerians, is under serious financial and performance pressures. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) recently threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over unpaid salary arrears of its members, among other grievances.

Nigeria’s healthcare is one of the poorest in the world, characterised by underfunding, brain drain, low insurance coverage and extremely poor infrastructure.

Tinubu prioritises economic reforms, security, and infrastructure. Photo Presidency.

Source: Facebook

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security — N1.45 trillion

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has repeatedly pledged its commitment to boosting food security through agricultural reforms. Some of the reforms promised by the administration include expanding mechanised farming, ending post-harvest losses through technology, and tackling insecurity in farming communities.

Federal Ministry of Niger Delta – N1.35 trillion

It is mandated to promote development and peace in the Niger Delta region through targeted programmes and infrastructure. However, the ministry is notorious for large-scale corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

Federal Ministry of Police Affairs – N1.33 trillion

The ministry which performs oversight over the Nigeria Police Force and related institutions has been embroiled in a series of financial scandals in recent times. Premium Times recently reported that the ministry paid N438 million for security equipment without required due diligence or BPP approvals, notes

The Federal Ministry of Power – N1.11 trillion

One of the key promises of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election was to fix Nigeria’s electricity challenges. However, with roughly a year to the end of his tenure, electricity problems have worsened. While power generation has remained stagnant, generation and distribution companies complain of poor investments and remittance.

FG projects revenue, expenditure

Meanwhile, the government has outlined its revenue and expenditure expectations for the current budget cycle. Total revenue is projected at N34.33 trillion, while total expenditure is estimated at N58.18 trillion, a figure that includes N15.52 trillion allocated to debt servicing.

Of the remaining spending, recurrent (non-debt) expenditure is projected at N15.25 trillion, while capital expenditure is expected to reach N26.08 trillion. The resulting budget deficit is estimated at N23.85 trillion, equivalent to 4.28% of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The top 10 ministries got a cumulative allocation of N48,31 trillion.

Opposition criticises Tinubu's budget

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu’s N58.18 trillion 2026 budget has drawn sharp criticism from the Peoples Democratic Party, which labelled it a “Budget of Consolidated Renewed Sufferings”.

The opposition party argued that despite claims of economic growth, poverty, rising living costs, and insecurity remain widespread across Nigeria.

The PDP insisted that the fiscal plan enriches the governing class while ordinary citizens continue to endure hardship.

Source: Legit.ng