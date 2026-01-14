Former Nigerian Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki arrived in Rabat to support the Super Eagles ahead of their AFCON 2025 semi-final clash with Morocco

Saraki met fellow football enthusiasts, including Arsenal legends David Dein and Arsène Wenger, and expressed excitement about the historic encounter

He praised the team’s preparations and leadership while urging Nigerians to rally behind the Super Eagles as they aimed for a place in the final

Rabat, Morocco – Former Nigerian Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has arrived in Rabat to support the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash with Morocco.

The match, set for a 9pm kick-off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, will determine which team advances to the final of the continent’s premier football tournament.

Saraki, a long-time advocate for Nigerian sports development, via X, expressed excitement at being in the Moroccan capital and meeting fellow football enthusiasts, including Arsenal legends David Dein and Arsène Wenger.

“This is a defining moment for Nigerian football. The Super Eagles have shown resilience and skill throughout the tournament, and it is vital that we, as supporters, rally behind them as they push for a place in the final,” Saraki said.

A historic semi-final encounter

Tuesday night’s fixture marks the first AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Morocco in 22 years and only the second time both sides face each other at the semi-final stage.

With key players such as Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Akor Adams in the squad, the Super Eagles are well poised for the high-stakes encounter.

Confidence in the team and leadership

Saraki praised the team’s preparations and leadership, noting the influence of stand-in captain Victor Osimhen in the absence of Wilfred Ndidi.

Saraki also highlighted the importance of Nigerian supporters showing solidarity at international tournaments.

Nigerians react

Nigerians have taken to the internet to express their opinion about it.

@TeeboyBayo said:

"Nice one, former Senate president Dr @bukolasaraki was live in Rabat to support super eagle of Nigeria"

@DEffissy said:

"Nice one sir, it will be a double win tonight Go Super eagle, Go Gunners"

