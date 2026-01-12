Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, has passed away at 89 after a brief illness

The monarchy's 48-year reign ends, marking a significant loss for the Badagry community

Residents mourn the death of their king, recognising him as a father figure and source of wisdom

Badagry, Lagos State - The Akran of Badagry, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, has passed on at the age of 89.

The traditional ruler of the Badagry Kingdom died after a brief illness.

As reported by Vangaurd, the palace said the Akran was pronounced dead by medical experts on Monday, January 12, 2025.

The demise of the monarch marks the end of a remarkable 48-year reign on the throne.

The palace added that traditional rites for the monarch’s burial have gradually commenced.

Oba Akran is one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Lagos State.

Residents of Badagry described Oba Akran’s death as a heavy blow to the people.

They noted that Badagry town has lost not just a king but a father figure whose wisdom, counsel and presence brought reassurance in moments of uncertainty.

Profile of Akran of Badagry

According to TVC News, the Akran of Badagry was born in 1936.

He was a former journalist before ascending the throne of his forefathers on April 23, 1977.

The monarch's long reign was marked by peace, unity and steady community development across Badagry and its environs.

De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I was the Permanent Vice-Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

