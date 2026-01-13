WHO announced a recruitment opportunity for the position of Director, Communications at its Geneva headquarters

The role required candidates to have at least 15 years of senior-level communications experience and relevant advanced degrees

The position offered an annual base salary of USD 128,422 with additional benefits and emphasised diversity and inclusion

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a new recruitment opportunity for the position of Director, Communications (Vacancy 2504374), inviting qualified individuals to apply.

WHO also noted that the closing date of Thursday, January 15.

The role, based at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, is offered on a two-year fixed-term contract at Grade D2.

The Director of Communications will lead the organisation’s global communication efforts, serving as a key adviser to the Director-General and senior leadership on politically sensitive and strategic public health communications.

Role focuses on strategic communications and global advocacy

According to WHO, the Department of Communications acts as the organisation’s central hub for political engagement, advocacy, and resource mobilisation.

It aims to strengthen WHO’s influence worldwide through unified messaging, strategic communications, and partnerships.

“The Director will champion WHO’s global visibility and credibility, advise on communication strategies, and oversee media engagement during public health emergencies,” the organisation said in the job posting.

Key duties include developing communication policies and strategies, monitoring and evaluating the impact of campaigns, leading crisis communication, and managing staff and resources across headquarters, regional, and country offices.

Qualifications and experience required

WHO is seeking candidates with an advanced university degree in communications, journalism, public relations, international relations, public health, business management, social sciences, or related fields. A PhD and specialisation in marketing, journalism, or public relations are desirable.

Applicants are expected to have at least 15 years of professional experience in senior-level communications, public relations, or strategic media management, including experience advising top leadership, managing human and financial resources, and working at the international level.

Experience with multilateral organisations or UN agencies is considered an advantage.

“The ideal candidate will demonstrate leadership in strategic communications, diplomacy, and global advocacy, with strong expertise in managing complex international programmes,” WHO noted.

Remuneration and benefits

The position offers an annual base salary starting at USD 128,422, with a monthly post adjustment of USD 9,632 for Geneva. Additional benefits include 30 days of annual leave, dependent allowances, home leave, and education grants for dependent children.

Staff members are also eligible for flexible work arrangements, parental leave, and a range of health and welfare benefits.

Commitment to diversity and inclusion

WHO emphasises that it recruits and employs staff regardless of disability, gender, sexual orientation, religion, cultural background, or other personal characteristics. Women, persons with disabilities, and nationals from underrepresented Member States are strongly encouraged to apply.

The organisation also highlights its strict zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation, harassment, and other forms of abusive conduct, ensuring a safe and respectful working environment for all staff.

How to apply

Interested candidates must submit their applications before 11:59 PM on 15 January 2026. WHO cautions applicants to ensure that all educational qualifications are recognised by the World Higher Education Database (WHED) and may require supporting documentation for verification.

For further details and instructions on applying, candidates are directed to WHO’s careers portal: http://www.who.int/careers.

