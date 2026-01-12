The federal government has concluded a new agreement with ASUU to strengthen cooperation, improve learning outcomes, and stabilise Nigeria’s university system

Education authorities announced that the pact would improve industrial harmony and restore academic calendar stability

Organisers confirmed that the agreement would be formally unveiled in Abuja and broadcast live nationwide for public access and transparency

The Nigerian federal government has concluded a major agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as part of a renewed effort to reposition Nigeria’s higher education sector.

The pact, reached after sustained engagement between both sides, is designed to strengthen cooperation, improve learning outcomes, and promote long term development across public universities.

The federal government had signed a new agreement with ASUU. Photo: FB/TunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The agreement aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places education at the centre of national growth, innovation, and human capital development.

Officials said the outcome reflects a firm commitment to building a globally competitive and inclusive university system that can serve present and future generations.

FG, ASUU seal new accord

The Federal Ministry of Education confirmed that the agreement was successfully concluded and formally signed with ASUU. The framework is expected to improve industrial harmony on campuses, reduce disruptions to academic calendars, and create a more predictable environment for teaching and research.

Stakeholders also anticipate better collaboration between government, university management, and academic staff as implementation begins.

Authorities noted that the accord aims to support accountability, improved working conditions, and higher academic standards.

It is also intended to encourage innovation, attract partnerships, and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s public universities at home and abroad. Education sector analysts view the deal as a step toward rebuilding trust after years of strained labour relations.

The federal government has concluded and signed a new agreement with ASUU. Photo: FB/drtunjialausa

Source: Twitter

Public unveiling and stakeholder participation

The signed agreement will be formally unveiled at a ceremony attended by senior government officials, ASUU leadership, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners, and members of the media. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. prompt. The venue is the Conference Hall of TETFund at No. 6 Zambesi Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

Organisers said the ceremony will provide clarity on implementation priorities and timelines. It will also offer an opportunity for stakeholders to reaffirm their roles in sustaining industrial peace and institutional reforms. Observers believe the gathering will send a strong signal of cooperation within the education sector.

The unveiling will be broadcast live on Arise TV, TVC, and Channels TV to allow Nigerians and interested stakeholders nationwide to follow proceedings. Officials said the broadcast is intended to widen public awareness and reinforce transparency around the agreement.

FG introduces tough anti-cheating rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had introduced new measures aimed at combating examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key prerequisite for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng