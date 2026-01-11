Canada to hire 32,000 temporary workers for the 2026 national population census

Census data is crucial for informed national planning across various public services

Hourly pay ranges from $25.87 to $31.32, with roles primarily field-based

Canada is preparing for its 2026 national population census and is set to recruit about 32,000 temporary workers across all provinces and territories.

The recruitment drive, announced by Statistics Canada, offers hourly pay of up to $31.32, which converts to roughly N46,000 per hour at current exchange rates, depending on the role.

The census is scheduled for May 2026, and the temporary hiring is a key part of the preparations to ensure accurate data collection nationwide.

Who can apply for the census jobs

The jobs are open to individuals who meet specific eligibility criteria.

Applicants must be legal adults in their province or territory and must either be Canadian citizens, permanent residents, or holders of valid Canadian work permits.

Applicants are also required to be residing in Canada and have a Canadian home address at the time of application.

While the roles are not open to applicants living outside Canada, the announcement has attracted interest among Nigerians already in Canada on work permits or permanent residency pathways.

Why the Census Matters in Canada

Statistics Canada says the data gathered during the census is critical to national planning.

Census figures are used to guide decisions on healthcare funding, education planning, housing development, transportation infrastructure, and other essential public services.

An accurate count helps governments allocate resources more effectively and shape long-term economic and social policies.

Available roles and job responsibilities

The recruitment includes both supervisory and non-supervisory roles, with most positions being field-based rather than office-based.

Many roles involve visiting households directly, often during evenings and weekends.

Key roles include enumerators, crew leaders, crew leader assistants, field operations supervisor assistants, and collection support unit operators.

The majority of successful applicants are expected to be hired as enumerators or crew leaders.

Enumerators are responsible for collecting census data by visiting homes, following up on households that have not responded, and interacting directly with residents.

These roles typically involve 20 to 40 hours of work per week between May and July 2026.

Crew leaders supervise teams of enumerators, coordinate field activities, track progress, and handle administrative duties.

These roles usually require around 40 hours per week and run from March to July 2026.

Pay rates and expense claims

Enumerators earn $25.87 per hour, while crew leaders earn up to $31.32 per hour. In addition to hourly pay, workers may be eligible to claim authorised work-related expenses.

Because the roles involve travelling within assigned communities, employees can claim mileage and parking costs where driving is required. Statistics Canada compensates workers for kilometres driven, helping to reduce personal transportation expenses.

How and when to apply

Applicants must complete several stages, including screening, reference checks, and security clearance. Interviews are required for crew leader roles, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Applications are submitted online through the Census jobs portal. The recruitment window runs from November 4, 2025, to July 31, 2026, with hiring continuing throughout this period.

Applying early can improve the chances of being matched to a role, as timelines vary by location.

