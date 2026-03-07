Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, said insecurity in Nigeria had not worsened despite recent attacks across the country

Bwala stated that the Federal Government had strengthened cooperation with countries such as the United States and Turkey to tackle terrorism

Bwala acknowledged that kidnapping had evolved into a growing crime economy but said the government had introduced measures such as the Safe Schools Initiative to protect students

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Policy Communication, has said that the security situation in Nigeria is not deteriorating, despite recent attacks in parts of the country.

Bwala made the remarks while speaking on Al Jazeera’s Head to Head programme with journalist Mehdi Hasan at Conway Hall in London, where he addressed concerns about rising violence and terrorist activities in Nigeria.

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu, maintains that Nigeria’s security situation is not deteriorating despite recent incidents. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

His comments come amid renewed attacks across the country, including kidnappings of schoolchildren, assaults on religious centres and other violent incidents affecting several communities.

Bwala says insecurity not worsening

Addressing questions on the situation, Bwala acknowledged the presence of insecurity in Nigeria but rejected claims that it had worsened under the current administration.

“I acknowledge the fact that we have insecurity in Nigeria, and until the hoax narrative of the ‘Christians genocide,’ we began to see back-to-back attacks in the country. For the first two years of the present administration, we experienced substantial peace in Nigeria.

“There is no country in the world today that is completely free from insecurity. There are parts of London where you cannot go in the evening,” he said.

FG pursuing international cooperation

Bwala also said the government was strengthening international partnerships to combat terrorism and other security threats.

“That is one of the reasons the President travelled to Turkey, where we reached a bilateral agreement to deal with insecurity. That is also why we are cooperating with the United States of America and other countries of the world. The reason is that, since 9/11, terrorism has been a global phenomenon, and every country is involved in it.

“I can’t say it is getting worse. As a government, we are working day and night to deal with the situation. I don’t agree to the fact that it (insecurity) is getting worse,” he insisted.

Bwala criticises western media narrative

The presidential aide also accused some Western media organisations of presenting Nigeria and Africa in a negative light.

Using a metaphor to illustrate his argument, he said international coverage often focused on negative developments rather than progress.

“Before the President took office, we knew the situation in Nigeria. When he decided to take bold steps to place the country on a better trajectory, we were well aware of the fact that it was going to incense lots of people,” Bwala said.

FG highlights counter-terrorism efforts

According to him, the government has recorded progress in combating extremist groups through arrests and military operations.

“Six months before that, we arrested leaders of Boko Haram and Lakurawa, and prior to that, we eliminated a number of terrorists. The US State Department commended Nigeria for that. The US Embassy recognised these efforts even before Trump’s statement.

“We declared national emergency on insecurity six months before Donald Trump’s statement. That was around April or May 2025,” he said.

Kidnapping described as growing crime economy

Bwala, however, acknowledged that kidnappings had become a growing criminal enterprise in parts of the country, Daily Trust reported.

“I acknowledge that insecurity related to kidnappings has become a crisis economy, but much more than that, I know of our government’s efforts in dealing with that insecurity.

“If one understands Nigeria’s geography and the nature of insecurity, one will understand that we are confronting a complex, hydra-headed problem,” he said.

He added that the government had implemented initiatives aimed at protecting students, including relocating learners from vulnerable areas to safer urban centres under the Safe Schools Initiative.

“Regarding the kidnapping of children, the government has implemented the Safe Schools Initiative, relocating students from remote, insecure areas to state capitals so they can access the education they need safely,” Bwala said.

