Fence Collapse in Borno State Kills Five People, Details Emerge

A tragic fence collapse in Bintu Sugar, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, left five people dead and one injured

The victims, all residents of Gomari, were taken to the State Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri, where five were certified dead

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations into the cause of the collapse were ongoing

Five people were reported dead and one injured after a fence collapsed in Bintu Sugar, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident was said to have occurred on January 4 at about 8:12 p.m.

Fence collapse in Bintu Sugar left five dead and one injured in Borno State tragedy. Photo credit: Yukun/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Zagazola reported that six individuals were near the fence when it suddenly gave way, leading to the fatal accident.

Victims identified

According to sources, the victims were quickly evacuated to the State Specialists Hospital in Maiduguri for medical attention.

Medical officials confirmed that Hadiza Mohamed, Adamu Umar, Abdul Malik Usman, Abdullahi Usman, and Salamatu Mohammed Dibal, all residents of Gomari, Bintu Sugar, were certified dead.

One survivor, identified as 16-year-old Ya’u Labaran, was said to be responding to treatment at the hospital.

The Borno Police Command confirmed the tragic event. Officials stated that the corpses were photographed and released to relatives for burial in line with Islamic rites.

The police further noted that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the fence were ongoing.

Victims of Bintu Sugar fence collapse were evacuated to Maiduguri hospital for medical attention. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Where is Borno state located?

Borno State, located in north-eastern Nigeria, is the country’s only state that shares borders with three nations – Cameroon, Niger, and Chad – making it strategically important for trade and regional security.

Borno was created on February 3, 1976, following the division of the former North-Eastern State. Its capital, Maiduguri, is both the largest city and the administrative centre. Covering about 70,898 square kilometres, Borno is Nigeria’s second-largest state by land area.

Historically, it was part of the powerful Kanem-Bornu Empire, and the Kanuri people remain the dominant ethnic group. The state is often referred to as the “Home of Peace”, though in recent decades it has faced challenges due to insurgency and humanitarian crises.

Despite these difficulties, Borno remains culturally rich, with deep Islamic traditions and a history of scholarship. Agriculture, livestock rearing, and cross-border trade are central to its economy, while Maiduguri serves as a hub for education and commerce.

See the X post below:

People killed as bomb blast rocks Maiduguri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a Juma’at Mosque in Gamboru Ward, around the Customs area in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to Channels TV, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening, December 24, while Muslim worshippers were preparing to observe the Maghrib (the sunset) prayer. Borno state police spokesperson Nahum Daso was cited by AP as saying: "Preliminary investigations further suggest that the incident may have been a self-murder bombing."

Daso explained that the police recovered remnants believed to be from a self-murder vest and also obtained eyewitness accounts, adding that investigations are still ongoing to determine the precise cause and circumstances of the attack.

Source: Legit.ng