Fela Durotoye has emphasised personal responsibility as key to Nigeria's national transformation

The renowned leadership coach defines inspiration as pursuing the 'impossible' and living with integrity

Durotoye, who spoke in an interview on The Exchange Podcast, hosted by Olufemi Soneye, mentioned what needs to be done to secure Nigeria’s future

Adetokunbo Olufela Durotoye, popularly known as Fela Durotoye, has spoken about Nigeria's challenges, which he links to a "crisis of personal responsibility."

The leadership coach, nation builder and founder of the Gemstone Group said this in an interview on The Exchange Podcast, hosted by Olufemi Soneye.

“The hardest truth Nigerians don’t want to hear is that you matter,” he said. “Your lifestyle matters. Your choices matter.”

He warned that national transformation cannot be outsourced.

“The change we are looking for does not just start with you; it is enlarged with you,” he said.

He stressed that leadership must be lived privately before it can be credible publicly.

“Leadership is not what you perform when people are watching,” Durotoye said. “It is who you are when nobody is applauding.”

The leadership coach also rejected the notion that inspiration must always come from public acclaim or material success. “I did not give myself the gift of breath today,” he said. “That alone is reason enough to live responsibly.”

“I'm Inspired by the Impossible - Fela Durotoye

During the interview, Durotoye also opened a rare window into the philosophy that has driven his decades of work in leadership development, civic engagement and national transformation.

Asked what inspires him personally, he rejected simplistic answers, insisting that his motivation defies a single definition.

“If I were to think about one word that inspires me, one word would always be impossible,” he said.

According to him, the pursuit of goals that stretch human imagination has consistently defined his life’s work. “I am so intrigued by the thought of doing things that people think are impossible,” Durotoye said, adding that comfort zones are the enemy of progress.

The former presidential candidate cited Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as one of his greatest inspirations. “One of my favourite quotes is from Sheikh Mohammed,” he said. “He said, ‘If an endeavour is not nearly impossible, it is not worthy of human pursuit.’”

Durotoye explained that this philosophy shaped his worldview early on.

“If people don’t think what you are trying to do can be done, if they think you must be crazy, then you’re probably on the right path,” he said.

Why society stagnates - Durotoye

Durotoye further argued that society stagnates when it becomes comfortable explaining problems instead of challenging them. “I don’t try to explain why things are the way they are,” he said. “I am always asking, why can’t things be different?”

For Durotoye, inspiration is not abstract. He described it as deeply spiritual and disciplined.

“I’m constantly inspired in the place of prayer,” he said. “By the things that eye has not seen, the things that ears have not heard, the possibilities that we carry within us.”

He revealed that each day begins with a personal ritual designed to anchor his values. “Within the first 15 minutes of waking up, I recite my personal creed aloud,” he said.

The creed, which he described in full during the interview, is a declaration of values and intent. “I hereby commit to live a lifestyle of leadership and excellence,” Durotoye recites daily. “I will do all within my power to bring out the best in me and the best in others.”

The creed goes further, emphasising accountability and integrity. “I will do the right thing at all times, regardless of who is doing the wrong thing,” he said. “I will live a life of integrity and honour.”

According to him, the practice is not symbolic. “Sometimes I say it two, three, four times a day,” he noted. “It centres me. It becomes my compass.”

Durotoye explained that attempting what has never been done requires strong internal boundaries. “When you’re trying to do things that have not been done before, you need guidance,” he said. “You need to know where you will not go, no matter the temptation.”

Reflecting on his journey, Durotoye said he has always been comfortable pushing boundaries. “I have always been a border shifter,” he said. “That’s who I am.”

He concluded by reaffirming his belief that Nigeria’s future depends on mindset transformation. “If we can change the way we think about what is possible,” Durotoye said, “we will change everything.

